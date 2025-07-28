4 Crazy Bad Experiences That Made People Give Up On Dating

We’ve all had bad dating experiences that have made us want to throw in the towel. However, some point to more common, prevalent issues than others.

Here are four experiences from Redditors that made people give up on dating.

1. Being Love-Bombed, Devalued, and Discarded

If you’ve ever endured this cycle, you know how damaging it can be emotionally.

“Falling in love with a man who love bombed, devalued, and discarded me in a cruel way without a second thought,” wrote user Broken_baby1616. “I genuinely believed we were falling in love with each other and thought he was special.”

This experience can feel like emotional whiplash.

“The fact that he went from an ideal loving partner to cruel and cold overnight has me in a state of shock, and it’s all too much,” they added.

2. Being Ghosted

Unfortunately, getting ghosted is a common experience today. And I’m not talking about going on a few dates and slowly losing communication with the other person. I’m referring to building a genuine connection with regular contact, only for them to completely drop off the face of the Earth and never speak to you again, offering zero explanation.

“Being constantly ghosted, treated with little respect, spending a lot of money on dating, having to look my best always, seems like a lot of time/energy/resources for little payoff,” the Redditor Nermal_Nobody wrote.

3. Being Lusted After

Many daters feel like everyone in the dating pool just wants to hook up—and unfortunately, a large majority of people fit that narrative.

“Men never want anything more than sex from me,” one Redditor wrote. “I see other women get really lucky, but I have yet to meet one man who isn’t blue in the face trying to f**k me.”

A man replied to the comment with a similar story: “32 male here, and my experience with women has been that way. Most just seem bored and don’t want to be alone and rush to have sex.”

“The last woman I was with actually thought it was weird that I didn’t want to just have sex right away and asked to get to know her more,” he continued. “She got upset, said I was very weird and probably gay, resorted to insults, and whatever. Some of us don’t want sex right away and view it as something serious, not just willy-nilly f**king anyone that’s interested.”

A third user Winged57 echoed a similar sentiment.

“Everyone out here [is] just trying to hook up. And my dumba** is out here trying to fall in love. So I realized that I was just born in the wrong generation, so I just gave up.”

4. Finding Happiness in Solitude

And, of course, this leads me to my last point…more singles are realizing they’re happier and more at ease when they’re alone. Hmmm, given the above stories, I wonder why.

“I found happiness in myself and life,” Reddit user doctimi wrote. “Because of society and environment where I was growing up, I always felt like dating and having romantic relationships were something you had to do or you were not normal. Even if it meant being unhappy in a relationship. Then I just found myself and realized what’s important for me in my life.”

The user added that they didn’t exactly give up on dating altogether, but rather decided not to make it a main focus.

“I genuinely enjoy life while being by myself, and if someone comes into my life later, then that’s okay,” they wrote.

Seems like that’s the best approach today.