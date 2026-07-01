4 Bands Carrying the Torch of 80s Heavy Metal and Thrash in 2026

There’s nothing quite like the sound of 80s heavy metal and thrash. Two distinctive approaches to the genre, but sharing a lot of DNA.

Blending the abrasiveness of punk with the whiskey-fueled rock’n’roll of bands like AC/DC and Motörhead. As I’ll mention again later, even bands like Iron Maiden and Judas Priest—who have roots in the 70s—were transformed during the 80s, breaking ground on renovated sounds in the NWOBHM movement.

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All this leads us to thrash and death metal, making for one epic, albeit unholy, decade of metal. So, how about we take a look at some 2026 bands who are keeping the torch lit for thrash and 80s metal.

Schizophrenia

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Starting with a heavier band, you definitely need to know about Schizophrenia. Hailing from Belgium, these death-thrashers are very take-no-prisoners about their music.

Certainly, the deathy elements are most prominent. You’ll hear, well, Death (think Scream Bloody Gore), as well as some early Morbid Angel. But, you’re also gonna hear a lot of Slayer-esque dynamics to Scizophrenia’s sound. It’s loud, thrashy, and it’s got big b*lls.

INhuman Nature

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Heading East on the metal map, we reach London, home of Inhuman Nature.

Talk about a New NEW Wave of British Heavy Metal; these fellas are laying down some scorchers. I’d compare the riffage to something more like early Megadeth or Anthrax. They shred hard, but there’s also some really cool crossover thrash dynamics. I also think you can hear some 80s death metal, that sound from back when the genre was emerging and still had a lot in common with thrash.

If you like your metal fast and sinister, you’ve just met your new favorite band.

Intranced

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Finally making it stateside, please allow me to introduce you to L.A.’s own Intranced, if you’re not already familiar.

These dudes are straight-up. They play no-nonsense 80s heavy metal. The same sound forged by Iron Maiden and Judas Priest in the 70s, but perfected after the turn of the decade. For album comparisons, let’s say it’s like The Number of the Beast and Screaming for Vengeance, respectively.

Intranced delivers this sound so seamlessly that I bet you could sneak them onto your grumpy uncle’s 80s metal playlist and he would not be able to figure out that he hadn’t heard them before. They’re that flawless.

Haunt

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Haunt was literally the first band that came to mind when I started thinking about modern, younger-ish bands carrying the 80s metal torch. These Fresno, California dudes have been around for just under a decade, and in that time they have laid down some f**kin’ shredders.

The most fascinating thing about their sound, though, is that it’s a very clever blend of all kinds of 80s metal. You’ll hear elements of Iron Maiden, Metallica, Rush, Mercyful Fate, and Mötley Crüe. You’ll even hear a little Heaven and Hell-era Black Sabbath.

Haunt just ticks every box: big chorus, chuggy rhythms, and solos galore. It’s arena metal meets skatepark thrash. The riffs abound.