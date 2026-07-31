4 Bands That Prove Britpop Is Still Alive, You’re Just Not Looking In the Right Places

Believe it or not, Britpop is alive and well. In recent years, the reunion of Oasis and Blur had many questioning what happened to the genre. But it didn’t go anywhere at all. You just have to dig a little deeper, as many of these bands haven’t successfully tapped into the U.S. market. But they’re on the way, as they are reviving Britpop in their homeland.

These four bands prove Britpop is still alive.

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The k’s

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This new Britpop band only has two albums released, and they are way too good to be overlooked. In 2024, they released I Wonder If The World Knows, and there’s not a lousy song on the whole album. Standout tracks include “Chancer”, “Throw It All Away”, “Lights Go Down” and “Landmines”. The debut album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. Albums chart. Their follow-up, Pretty On The Internet, was a massive success in the U.K. It peaked at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums chart in 2025. Expect this band to fully break through into the U.S. market soon.

pastel

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If you’re looking for new Britpop bands, why not look in the direction of Oasis? This up-and-coming five-piece band opened for Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park in 2022. Pastel was handpicked by the Oasis singer, giving them the grandest endorsement for a Britpop band. They have a handful of EP’s and one debut album, Souls In Motion, which was released in 2025. Standout tracks include “Heroes’ Blood”, “Sunnyside”, and “Gone Too Fast”.

The lathums

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Another band that has topped the U.K. Albums charts in recent years is The Lathums. Their debut record, How Beautiful Life Can Be, was an impressive first release. It soared to No. 1 on the chart in 2021. They followed up with yet another No. 1 U.K. Album in 2023 with From Nothing To A Little Bit More. Their most recent album release in 2025 peaked at No. 3 on the chart.

The band also has a few EP’S including a self-titled release in 2019. Their newest EP, Gull In The Wind, was released in January 2026. Standout tracks include “How Beautiful Life Can Be”, “This Place O’ Yours”, and “Gull In The Wind”. The band also has two live albums, Live From Robin Park and Live From Selton Park.

SPORTS TEAM

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This Britpop band’s ambitious debut was released in 2020. It successfully peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. Albums chart. Their raw and, at times, humorous approach is quite similar to Blur. Their sophomore album, Gulp!, contains the fan favorite “The Drop”. Gulp! reached No. 3 on the chart in 2022. In 2025, the band released Boys These Days with the saxophone-driven single “I’m In Love (Subaru)” along with the upbeat anthem “Condensation”.

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