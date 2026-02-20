4 Bands That Wear Disguises on Stage (That Aren’t Slipknot, Sleep Token, or GWAR)

Bands with elaborate disguises aren’t anything new. Whether they’re to keep the members’ identities secret or just theatrical costumes, disguises can be beneficial, no matter what the vibe is. KISS used makeup to create an iconic aesthetic, and Slipknot has developed elaborate characters to go along with their masks. But what about bands using disguises that are not as mainstream? Here are four bands that use disguises, masks, or costumes to elevate their work and their live shows.

Glass Beams

Glass Beams is a fairly recent act, only forming in 2020. The Australian trio’s latest instrumental EP, Mahal, was released in March 2024, after which they consistently played international tour dates. Their disguises are identical, intricately bejeweled face coverings. The circular style almost resembles medieval beekeeper masks, creating an air of mystery. The only name to put to the band so far is Rajan Silva, an Indian-Australian percussionist and producer. Overall, Glass Beams blends traditional Indian instrumentation with modern beats, vintage style, and a flavor that calls to mind Khruangbin while remaining wholly unique.

The Mummies

The Mummies formed in 1988 with a distinctly fuzzy, low-budget sound that went beyond lo-fi. They called it budget rock, combining a raw, surfy sound with their free-spirited and rebellious attitude. Often, this involved recording on cheap or damaged gear, and they consistently self-released their work. Their disguises, meanwhile, served more as costumes than as a way to hide their identities. The band members weren’t concerned with staying anonymous; instead, they leaned into the theatrics of their DIY garage punk. They frequently disbanded and pursued other endeavors, but would often reunite for live shows. While they only released one studio album, Never Been Caught, in 1992, The Mummies are allegedly still together. They’ve mostly released singles and live albums that capture their unique spirit.

The Falsies

The Falsies formed in 2005 as a theatrical punk band and have released several EPs and live works. They’ve remained a bit of an underground sensation in their hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, helping to stage music festivals and help local bands get established. But The Falsies have a similar approach to disguise as The Mummies, adopting costumes for theatricality rather than anonymity. For example, Lance Brenner, the band’s leader, performed in a chicken costume. Musically, they often explore absurdist themes. Additionally, they employ a general idea of “trying to make meaning in the inherently meaningless world,” as expressed during a local Charlottesville news appearance in April 2024. There, the band members wore their costumes for the broadcast: devil horns and heart sunglasses, the infamous chicken costume, and an astronaut jumpsuit complete with a helmet.

Snapped Ankles

London-based post-punk outfit Snapped Ankles formed in 2011, releasing their latest album, Hard Times Furious Dancing, in March 2025. Similar to Glass Beams, their disguises are for anonymity purposes, and the band members usually go by aliases. But instead of delicate jeweled masks, Snapped Ankles performs in full ghillie suits. They look like forest spirits, or, as they’ve been described, some sort of shamanistic cult. Leaning into this look, their live shows often build off of the mystery to get their crowds into “a manic, frenzied, ecstatic state,” as described by Brooklyn Vegan. They’re primal, rhythmic, and often have something deeper to say than their initial presence would suggest. Overall, they pull inspiration from Norse mythology and English folk dancing as much as they do from the London warehouse and DIY scenes for an interesting mix of themes, imagery, and sound.

Photo by Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images