4 BookTok Books to Read for the Vibes, Not the Plot

Are you searching for your next escapism read? You’ve come to the right place.

Now, I’d like to preface this by noting: the plots of these books are still endearing and engaging, but they’re not quite as heavy or complex as some other popular BookTok reads. Whether you need a palette-cleanser after a gut-wrenching novel or are simply craving a lighthearted, immersive story that takes place in a charming world, you’re in the right place.

Here are four BookTok books to read strictly for the vibes.

1. A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna

A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna follows a witch named Sera Swan who lost her powers after resurrecting her great aunt and was exiled from her Guild. Now, she’s stuck running an inn in Lancashire with her aunt.

I mean, that’s basically my dream job. But to ever-so-grumpy Sera, it’s a mere inconvenience.

Amid her typical innkeeper responsibilities, Sera discovers an old spellbook and begins attempting to restore her magical abilities. In doing so, she turns to Luke Larsen, a gorgeous historian who’s staying at the inn.

Sassy witch? Check. Cozy inn? Check. Intelligent and handsome love interest? Check. Immaculate vibes have officially been met.

Now, that’s not to say there aren’t some deeply important messages and plotlines within the story. However, the gentle, comforting approach softens their edges.

Its synopsis labels A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping as “an enchanting novel about a witch who has a second chance to get her magical powers—and her life—back on track.”

2. The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore

The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore follows Jeanie, a woman who quits her boring desk job and moves to a quaint small town to run her aunt’s beloved cafe. This fall-inspired novel brings us a classic love story between the popular pair: the happy-go-lucky woman and the grumpy-but-gorgeous man, as its synopsis states.

Most reviewers rave about the cozy autumnal vibes, but not so much the plot itself, feeling the love connection fell a bit short. Nevertheless, it’s still a cute and gentle romance read if you’re looking to escape from reality for a while.

Side note: I find it incredibly ironic that the author’s name is so similar to Lorelei Gilmore, as the book gives similar vibes to Gilmore Girls.

3. The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune is for the mystical, introverted misfits of the world. If that sounds like you, you’ll love the vibes of this story, which follows a quiet man named Linus Baker, who pretty much keeps to himself.

However, as a Case Worker at the Department in Charge Of Magical Youth, Linus is unexpectedly sent to Marsyas Island Orphanage to oversee six dangerous children: “a gnome, a sprite, a wyvern, an unidentifiable green blob, a were-Pomeranian, and the Antichrist,” as the synopsis labels them.

Though the story certainly follows a heartwarming plot and touches on important, wholesome themes, the book is known as more of a comfort read than a complex fantasy novel.

As the synopsis states, The House in the Cerulean Sea is “an enchanting story, masterfully told … about the profound experience of discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place—and realizing that family is yours.”

4. Book Lovers by Emily Henry

I loved Book Lovers by Emily Henry for its quirky and relatable characters, incredible banter, and rivals-to-lovers trope. This book is all about the vibes: big-city literary professionals summering in a charming, somewhat ill-fitting small town, coincidentally bumping into each other (over and over again).

Nora Stephens is a cutthroat literary agent and pretty much the exact opposite of the female heroines in all the books she reads. And Charlie Lastra might be a book editor himself, but he isn’t exactly the ideal male love interest—at least, not at first. But as summer heats up and the two begin working closer together, they might just challenge the idea that you must fit into a box (or a basic character description) to deserve love.