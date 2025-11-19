4 Celebrities Who Really Wanted to Be Comedians

Having a successful career as a comedian is easier said than done. Doing well is no guarantee, and chances are good that you’ll be considering other options soon enough. You might even have to settle for being a beloved actor or singer instead. While we’re on the subject, let’s take a look at a few stars whose comedy dreams didn’t quite work out as planned.

4. Neal McDonough

Tulsa King actor Neal McDonough has appeared on a number of successful TV shows throughout his career, including Band of Brothers, Desperate Housewives, and Yellowstone. None of that was part of his original plan, however. As he told ComicBook.com recently, “I came to Hollywood to be a comedian. My first job was working the improv.” His goal in those days was to be like Caddyshack star Ted Knight, which is certainly not a comparison anyone would make now. Though people would acknowledge that McDonough is funny, they thought he looked more like a soldier or an athlete. Eventually, after starring in Walking Tall alongside Dwayne Johnson, people said he looked like a great villain; he decided to embrace it and set his sights on becoming “the greatest villain in Hollywood” from that point on.

3. Christopher Lee

Horror legend Christopher Lee is best known to moviegoers for portraying Count Dracula in the Hammer Films series from the 1950s through the 1970s. But Lee always wanted to try other things outside of the genre, and didn’t get many chances to. He got so tired of being typecast that he even moved to the U.S. in the 1970s to explore different possibilities. Talking to The New York Post in 2002, Lee said, “Casting agents thought I couldn’t play comedy, so probably the most important thing I’ve done in my career is guest-hosting Saturday Night Live in 1978, with the original cast at the height of their powers.” Steven Spielberg happened to be in the audience at SNL that night and cast Lee in his 1979 war comedy 1941, allowing him to realize his comedy dream later in life finally.

2. Joe Jonas

You’ll be forgiven for not immediately thinking of comedy when the Jonas Brothers come up in conversation. That’s precisely what was on the mind of lead singer and middle brother Joe Jonas during his teenage years, though. Joe was planning to become a comedian in those days, but because his brothers were forming a band and he was also into music, he chose to join them instead of pursuing his other passion. He would later get the opportunity to make cameos in movies like Zoolander 2 and on shows like Comedy Bang! Bang! and The Righteous Gemstones.

1. Al Pacino

Al Pacino caught the comedy bug very early on in his career. Not many people know it, but Pacino actually got his start in show business doing stand-up. He thought that it would be what he’d do moving forward, but as he told reporters in 2005, “I didn’t want to be funny all the time, only when I felt like it.” He also joked years later that when he appeared in the 2002 movie Insomnia with Robin Williams, he didn’t realize that he “really wanted to be him.” Pacino eventually went on to do more comedies, including Stand Up Guys and Jack and Jill with Adam Sandler, but the less said about that one, the better.