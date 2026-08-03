4 Choruses From 2001 That Are Still Stuck in My Head 25 Years Later

2001 was a turning point in music. The 1990s were over, and artists of the new millennium were attempting to establish the sound of the new century. These choruses from 2001 hits are still stuck in my head 25 years later, and I’m sure they’re forever stuck in yours too. I promise you’ll instantly sing these 2001 choruses while reading through this list.

“drops of jupiter (tell me)” by train

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One of the most recognizable hits of 2001 was released by Train. It’s easily their signature track, winning the band a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song. Though the chorus changes each time, we know the changes because the lyrics of this song are ingrained in our minds from beginning to end. The song was inspired by lead singer Pat Monahan’s mother’s death. She came to him in a dream, and he woke up with the line “back in the atmosphere,” and claims that in the dream, she had drops of Jupiter in her hair.

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“my sacrifice” by creed

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This is a song I still find myself singing out of nowhere. The way Scott Stapp’s voice drives straight into the chorus with “When you are with me, I’m free / I’m careless, I believe / Above all the others, we fly / It brings peace to my life, my sacrifice”

Creed was arguably the biggest band in the world in 2001. Weathered hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon release. “My Sacrifice” was the lead single released a month before the album, and peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Charts and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“the whole world” by outkast

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By 2001, Outkast had dominated the hip-hop world following multiple successful releases. In 2000, Stankonia had hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. “Ms. Jackson became the band’s first No. 1 hit. They followed up this success with a compilation album in 2001, Big Boi and Dre Present…Outkast. “The Whole World” was the single released, and featured Killer Mike and Joi. Not only does this chorus get easily stuck in my head, but I whistle the tune daily as well. It’s ridiculously catchy.

“follow me” by uncle kracker

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Though technically released in 2000, this song slowly became a hit and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in mid 2001. “Follow Me” was everywhere at the time. You couldn’t escape this song, and we still can’t. It’s forever lodged into our psyche. The chorus is not only catchy, but also easily accessible as it’s simplistic.

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