4 Choruses From 2011 That Are Still Stuck In My Head 15 Years Later

First off, I can’t believe 2011 was 15 years ago. It feels like these songs were released just yesterday. Especially since they’re lodged into our heads, stuck inside our mental jukebox. A catchy song will last forever in your memory, and that’s why these 2011 choruses are still stuck in my head after 15 years.

“gold on the ceiling” by the black keys

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At the end of 2011, this blues rockin’ duo penned one of their catchiest songs. The Black Keys have a knack for catchy blues rock anthems, and “Gold On The Ceiling” adds to their extensive list. It’s simple, it rocks, and Dan Auerbach’s brand of blues rock is among the best of the 21st century. Henceforth, the song remains rent-free in my head. “They wanna get my gold on the ceiling / I ain’t blind, just a matter of time before you steal it / It’s alright, ain’t no guardin’ my high.”

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“Set FIRE TO THE RAIN” by Adele

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Looking at the beginning of 2011, Adele dominated the charts with her album 21. Truthfully, it was hard to decide which song to add to this list as she released a string of catchy hits. Adele penned three straight No. 1 hits in 2011. It started with “Rolling In The Deep”, followed by “Someone Like You” and finally, “Set Fire To The Rain”. The latter was released as a single on July 4, 2011, and soon shot to No. 1. Additionally, 21 was a global success, hitting No. 1 in more than 30 countries.

“We Are Young” by Fun.

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Released in September 2011, this breakthrough hit introduced the world to Fun. Former lead singer of The Format, Nate Ruess, fronted the band with a standout voice. Paired with future Bleachers frontman and former Steel Train member Jack Antonoff and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Dost, it was an otherworldly collaboration. “We Are Young” was a standout first hit, peaking at No. 1. Ultimately, this brought significant attention to their album Some Nights, released in February 2012.

“pumped up kicks” by foster the people

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Though technically released in 2010, the sleeper hit “Pumped Up Kicks” didn’t chart well until 2011. Originally charting on the alternative charts, the hit crossed over onto the mainstream, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. From what I remember, it was one of those hits that became a sensation of its own, seemingly hard to escape for weeks. The chorus still runs through my head anytime someone refers to shoes as “kicks.”

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