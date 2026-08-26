4 Classic R&B Love Songs That Show You’re an Old Soul

Great love songs make love songs sound easy. So why does dating feel so needlessly complicated for so many people? Social media sets the expectations obscenely high and distorts our self-perception. Misogyny is rampant, and the gender wars seem to never cease. Not to mention dating can be extremely expensive too.

Consequently, men and women alike spend a lot of time daydreaming about an old school kind of love. What would life be like if romance wasn’t so complicated? Thankfully, old love songs gave us plenty of material in this regard. There were R&B records about true love, not just raunchy sex jams or funky relationships. So we’ve picked out four across R&B’s rich history that should be in the playlist of every old soul and hopeless romantic.

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Four R&B Love Songs For All The Old School Romantics of The World

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“Treat Her Like a Lady” by The Temptations

Chivalry isn’t dead with The Temptations. They believe that the simplest gestures demonstrate how much real love we have for someone. So they’ll open up doors, lay their coats over puddles, and pick up handkerchiefs off the floor. After all, they’re trying to treat you like how a proper lady should. This is the kind of song that’ll make any woman wonder what happened to old school manners.

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“My Cherie Amour” by Stevie Wonder

“You’re the only girl my heart beats for” is what any woman wants to hear. They don’t want to fear infidelity or that their man’s eyes are wandering elsewhere. They want to feel secure and that they’re more than enough for someone they love wholeheartedly. So hearing Stevie Wonder fantasize about a woman that isn’t even his makes the record sound all the more heartfelt.

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“A House is Not A Home” by Luther Vandross

Old school love songs really thrived in making records about building a home with someone. In the days of long-distance relationships and an uneasy present, it can be hard to imagine our futures with someone.

But Luther Vandross makes that goal sound vital to a relationship and our livelihood on “A House is Not a Home”. Being alone in a big home means nothing compared to living with someone you love most. You could be in the cruddiest apartment in your city and still be happy as long as you have someone you love unconditionally.

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“Whatever It Takes” by Anita Baker

Anita Baker’s devotion on “Whatever It Takes” is something anyone would dream of in a partner. There’s never a moment where she isn’t trying to make her man’s day just a little bit better. When you’re with someone you’d call your true love and your best friend, you’d do anything for them.

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