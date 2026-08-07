4 Classic Rock Bands That Adapted to the New Rock Sound of the 2000s

Classic rock bands of the 70s and 80s were forced to adapt to the alternative movement of the 1990s. As grunge turned into post-grunge, this bled straight into the 2000s. These four classic rock bands adapted once again, catering to either the post-grunge or pop-rock sound of the early 2000s.

bon jovi

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80s rockers Bon Jovi never went away throughout the 1990s. They successfully sustained changes in the 90s, transitioning to a grittier version of the band for Keep The Faith in 1992. In the 2000s, they adapted once again, taking on a new rock approach. Their seventh album, Crush, was released on May 29, 2000. Its lead single, “It’s My Life”, fit into the new rock sound and became a global hit.

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They followed up in 2002 with Bounce, bringing along the same up-and-coming producer, Luke Ebbin. Bounce reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album and name are a reference to the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, serving as a soundtrack to bounce back. In 2002, Bon Jovi performed in New York City’s Times Square, one year after the attacks. This performance had me glued to the television.

def leppard

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Another 80s rock group that adapted the new sounds of the 2000s was Def Leppard. In 2022, their eighth album X contained different elements for the group. They first shifted sounds in 1996 on Slang, carrying over elements of grunge. X contained the pop-rock track “Now,” which peaked at No. 26 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 2 on the UK Rock & Metal chart. X peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200, a successful adaptation for the group.

Mötley Crüe

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In December 2004, Mötley Crüe announced a reunion of all four original members. They followed up this announcement with a performance on Spike TV’s 2nd Annual Video Game Awards on December 14, 2004, with a performance of “Girls, Girls, Girls” and “Dr. Feelgood”.

In 2005, the band released their compilation album Red, White, and Crüe. The compilation album included “If I Die Tomorrow”, a brand new song from the rock group. Initially, the song was written by and for pop-punk band Simple Plan but was left off their 2004 album. Producer Bob Rock brought the song to Mötley Crüe, who recorded a hard rock version that catered to rock hits on the radio at the time. It became a hit, peaking at No. 4 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

reo speedwagon

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Find Your Own Way Home was REO Speedwagon’s first album since 1996. They shifted into a modern rock sound mixed with a little country for this release. It was a minor success for the band, with the single “I Need To Fall” peaking at No. 25 on the Adult Contemporary Chart. The album contains some of Kevin Cronin’s most personal songwriting, especially on the album’s title track. It was about his son’s struggles with addiction.

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