4 Club Hits of the 2000s Guaranteed to Bring All the Millennials to the Dance Floor

Millennials are now at least 30 years old; therefore, we’re not running the dance floor anymore. That being said, certain hits of our era are still irresistible. These 2000s club hits are guaranteed to bring all the millennials to the dance floor.

“hotel room service” by pitbull

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Released in June 2009, this iconic club hit can bring out the dance moves. Together, millennials all over the club will chant along with “We at the hotel, motel, Holiday Inn!” To this day, I can’t see a Holiday Inn without these lines running through my mind. Whether it’s at the club, at a wedding, or any social event, millennials are sure to swarm the dance floor upon hearing this Pitbull classic.

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“in da club” by 50 cent

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I mean, the name says it all. Released in 2003 from 50 Cent’s debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, “In Da Club” was a massively successful single. It was 50 Cent’s first No. 1 hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100, the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot Rap Songs, Pop Airplay, and Rhythmic Airplay charts. Ultimately, this track is a staple of early-2000s culture, transporting a generation back to their era of flip phones and baggy pants.

“yeah!” by usher ft. lil jon & ludacris

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All three of these artists were huge stars in the 2000s. The combination was effective, generating a global chart-topping club hit in 2004. Much like “In Da Club” one year earlier, it topped the Hot 100, the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, the Pop Airplay chart, and the Rhythmic chart. Subsequently, “Yeah!” won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. It ranked second on the Billboard Hot 100 2000-2009 Decade-end chart.

“i gotta feeling” by The black eyed peas

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The Black Eyed Peas generated multiple hits throughout the 2000s. In 2009, “I Gotta Feeling” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Pop Airplay chart. It debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100, positioned behind their previous single “Boom Boom Pow”. With this, they joined a short list of 11 artists who have occupied the top two positions on the chart. Additionally, “I Gotta Feeling” topped the charts in over 20 countries in 2009.

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