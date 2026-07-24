4 Controversial Butt Rock Anthems You Forgot You Loved

We say “butt rock” in the nicest way possible because we know everyone has dabbled in the genre. It’s a slang term referring to post-grunge and hard rock songs from the late 90s and early 2000s. These songs dominated the radio airwaves following the turn of the century. Though controversial, you may have forgotten how much you love these butt rock anthems.

“crazy bit*h” by buckcherry

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Buckcherry’s “Crazy Bit*h” is a pure example of a controversial butt rock anthem. The track rocks! The lyrical content, not so much. That’s why we love it, though, because it rocks so hard that you don’t even have to know someone this crazy. It somehow makes you feel like you do. There’s an unexplainable balance between the rockin’ guitar and the vocals detailing sex with a crazy person.

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“she hates me” by puddle of mudd

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It may be the borderline Nirvana rip-off element that makes this track controversial. Yet, it’s ridiculously addictive, especially when the song kicks in with distortion. That’s what made this butt-rock anthem a No. 1 on the US Mainstream Rock chart in 2001. Anyone who was moving on from a breakup in 2001 used this song as leverage. It was suddenly cool to accept that she hates you. At one point, we’ve all started to realize we’ve been “livin’ one big lie.”

“headstrong” by trapt

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What makes this song controversial is its aggressive nature, along with Chris Taylor Brown’s interviews throughout the years. It’s mostly about not backing down from any fight. I’ll tell you what: this song truly makes you feel like you “can take on anyone.” This is an anthem for people with heroic daydreams, and that’s been all of us at some point. This butt-rock anthem is an incredible workout song. Give it a try.

“lips of an angel” by hinder

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Primarily, the controversy surrounding this track would be its unfaithful lyrical content. It’s about a tempting late-night call from an ex-girlfriend while the current girlfriend is in the other room. Therefore, he has to whisper in the other room. She has the “lips of an angel,” which makes her irresistible. It’s based on a true story, which makes it a little more controversial. Yet, it’s a staple of karaoke nights around the world. People love it without truly listening to the meaning behind the lyrics. It’s a catchy, effective ballad of the mid-2000s.

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