4 Cozy Self-Help Books for Anxious Readers

In today’s world, it feels nearly impossible not to be riddled with stress and anxiety. In moments of deep overwhelm like these, I often turn to books for a sense of hope and encouragement.

Looking for some gentle encouragement in the form of a nonfiction read? Here are four cozy self-help books for anxious readers.

1. The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig is my ultimate go-to cozy self-help read. In fact, I keep it on my nightstand for any time I might need a pick-me-up.

This book features a collection of prose and entries formatted as notes, lists, personal anecdotes, and stories. It feels like a warm hug and exists as kindhearted advice from a friend who’s been exactly where you are. Each story and passage is so deeply human that you can’t but feel less alone, even if you’re physically in solitude.

As its synopsis states, “Incorporating a diverse array of sources from across the world, history, science, and his own experiences, Haig offers warmth and reassurance, reminding us to slow down and appreciate the beauty and unpredictability of existence.”

2. Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Héctor by García and Francesc Miralles

Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Héctor by García and Francesc Miralles is an incredibly eye-opening read.“Ikigai” essentially translates to “a reason to live.” Living with a sense of purpose is one of the key ways to leading a more fulfilling life, but it’s not always easy to find your passion or place in the world. This cozy, gentle self-help book guides readers toward finding or developing their calling in life.

“Inspiring and soothing, this book will bring you closer to these centenarians’ secrets: how they leave urgency behind; keep doing what they love for as long as possible; nurture friendships; live in the moment; participate in their communities; and throw themselves into their passions. And it provides practical tools to help you discover your own personal ikigai. Because who doesn’t want to find the joy in every day?”

3. The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living by Meik Wiking

I adore The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living by Meik Wiking—and it’s the perfect self-help read for this list. Hygge is a Danish word for coziness and contentment, describing the quality of comfort. However, it’s not about luxurious spa days or expensive dining experiences. Rather, it’s in the small, precious moments we often overlook. Think: nourishing home-cooked meals shared with loved ones; a cozy, inviting home with warm lighting and cozy blankets; a peaceful, gentle routine; etc.

The Little Book of Hygge provides simple, practical, yet inspiring ways to add more coziness to your everyday life.

“Whether you’re cuddled up on a sofa with a loved one, or sharing comfort food with your closest friends, hygge is about creating an atmosphere where you can let your guard down,” its synopsis reads.

4. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age by Katherine May

Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age by Katherine May is a beautiful self-help book/memoir that acknowledges the constant stressors we’re all facing today. Through a collection of personal stories and psychological essays, May offers hope and encouragement without dismissing the very real struggles of modern-day society, reminding us of our natural sense of awe and wonder that still lives within us.

“Through deliberate attention and ritual, [Katherine May] unearths the potency and nourishment that come from quiet reconnection with our immediate environment,” the synopsis reads. “Blending lyricism and storytelling, sensitivity and empathy, Enchantment invites each of us to open the door to human experience in all its sensual complexity, and to find the beauty waiting for us there.”