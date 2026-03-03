4 Cozy Small Town Romance Books You Need to Read

As an author living in a small, hallmark town of her own, I happen to love cozy romance stories set in charming, tight-knit communities. There’s something so endearing (and alluring) about a slow-burn relationship buzzing between lovers who are forced into proximity.

Sounds like something up your alley? Here are four cozy small town romance books to read next.

1. Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Book Lovers by Emily Henry is one of my all-time favorite romance novels. Why? Because it veers from the traditional dynamic we usually consume, which typically follows a soft, seemingly helpless woman and a strong, often callous man. The main characters’ story is the definition of an irresistible enemies-to-lovers trope, and their shared love for books is a major bonus.

Not to mention, the book is set in a charming (often WiFi-free) small town in the south—a far cry from the characters’ usual home of Manhattan.

Synopsis: “Nora Stephens’ life is books—she’s read them all—and she is not that type of heroine. Not the plucky one, not the laidback dream girl, and especially not the sweetheart. In fact, the only people Nora is a heroine for are her clients, for whom she lands enormous deals as a cutthroat literary agent, and her beloved little sister Libby.

Which is why she agrees to go to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina for the month of August when Libby begs her for a sisters’ trip away—with visions of a small town transformation for Nora, who she’s convinced needs to become the heroine in her own story. But instead of picnics in meadows, or run-ins with a handsome country doctor or bulging-forearmed bartender, Nora keeps bumping into Charlie Lastra, a bookish brooding editor from back in the city. It would be a meet-cute if not for the fact that they’ve met many times and it’s never been cute.

If Nora knows she’s not an ideal heroine, Charlie knows he’s nobody’s hero, but as they are thrown together again and again—in a series of coincidences no editor worth their salt would allow—what they discover might just unravel the carefully crafted stories they’ve written about themselves.”

2. The Summer Girl by Elle Kennedy

The Summer Girl by Elle Kennedy is the perfect summer romance read. Set in the small beach town of Avalon Bay, the book follows Cassie Soul, a college student who’s on a mission to find herself a summer fling. Enter: Tate Barlett, a sailing instructor and the town’s most renowned player.

This story follows my favorite trope of friends-to-lovers, and it features everything you could possibly look for in a beach read. From late nights on the boardwalk to days spent by the ocean under the sun, this cozy yet exhilarating romance novel is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Synopsis: “College student Cassie Soul hasn’t spent an entire summer in Avalon Bay in years, not since her parents divorced and her mother spitefully whisked her away to Boston. Now that her grandmother is selling the boardwalk hotel that’s been in their family for five decades, Cassie returns to the quaint beach town to spend time with family, ring in her twenty-first birthday… and maybe find herself a summer fling.

On her first night in town, she finds the perfect candidate: Tate Bartlett, Avalon Bay’s fun-loving golden boy.

Tate, sailing instructor and lovable player, is no stranger to flings. In fact, he’s always down for a good time. But the moment he meets Cassie, he knows she’s not the girl you play games with. Cassie is gorgeous, hilarious, and, frankly, the coolest person he’s ever met. The last thing he wants to do is risk breaking her heart, and so he reluctantly puts her in the friend-zone… only to realize he made a huge mistake. Soon, his attraction to Cassie becomes impossible to ignore. He wants that fling now. Big-time.

And maybe even something more.

As Cassie and Tate walk the line between friends and lovers, they’re about to discover that their situation is the least complicated part of this equation. Because Avalon Bay is full of secrets—and their relationship might not survive when those secrets come to light.”

3. All Rhodes Lead Here by Mariana Zapata

If you’re the outdoorsy type (or at least enjoy reading about activities involving nature), All Rhodes Lead Here by Mariana Zapata is the cozy small town romance book for you. The book follows a recent divorcee, Aurora De La Torre, who returns to her hometown while grieving her marriage.

Soon, however, she finds herself intrigued by her handsome yet grumpy landlord/new friend. No harm, no foul, right? This wholesome romance novel is for readers who love a good slow-burn dynamic.

Synopsis: “Losing people you love is hard. Aurora De La Torre knows moving back to a place that was once home isn’t going to be easy. Starting your whole life over probably isn’t supposed to be. But a small town in the mountains might be the perfect remedy for a broken heart. Checking out her landlord across the driveway just might cure it, too.”

4. Lovelight Farms by B.K. Borison

I don’t know about you, but I love a good fake-dating trope, especially one that exists between best friends. Now, one that’s set on a cozy Christmas tree farm in a charming, festive small town? Sign me up.

Lovelight Farms by B.K. Borison is the perfect romance story, especially if you’re craving the magic of the holidays. Of course, you can read this any time of the year.

Synopsis: “Two best friends fake date to reach their holiday happily ever after in this first romantic comedy in the Lovelight series.

A pasture of dead trees. A hostile takeover of the Santa barn by a family of raccoons. And shipments that have mysteriously gone missing. Lovelight Farms is not the magical winter wonderland of Stella Bloom’s dreams.

In an effort to save the Christmas tree farm she’s loved since she was a kid, Stella enters a contest with Instagram-famous influencer Evelyn St. James. With the added publicity and the $100,000 cash prize, Stella might just be able to save the farm from its financial woes. There’s just one problem. To make the farm seem like a romantic destination for the holidays, she lied on her application and said she owns Lovelight Farms with her boyfriend. Only…there is no boyfriend.

Enter best friend Luka Peters. He just stopped by for some hot chocolate and somehow got a farm and a serious girlfriend in the process. But fake dating his best friend might be the best Christmas present he’s ever received.”