4 Daft Punk Songs That Changed Dance Music Forever

Dance music underwent significant changes throughout the decades. When disco died in the early 80s, its records soon became cheap and plentiful. This led to the creation of house music as DJs used these records for samples. In the 1990s, underground house music started to emerge in France. Specifically, two guys in France took underground house music to packed arenas around the world. Their name was Daft Punk. Daft Punk changed dance music forever with these 4 songs.

“Da funk”

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This experimental track from 1995 blended elements of acid-synth pop and hip-hop. Daft Punk’s first single, released two years before their album, helped secure their record deal. “Da Funk” hit No. 1 on the US Dance Club Songs, and it certainly wouldn’t be their last. The song brought house music to the mainstream, and Daft Punk soon became icons.

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“around the world”

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With the easiest lyrics in the world to learn, “Around The World” showcases Daft Punk’s expertise in minimalism. The only lines of the song repeat the song’s title 144 times. The song was revolutionary in 1997, scraping what we knew about creating a hit song. “Around The World” is as catchy as it is simple, and its structure blew people’s minds. Its repetition pairs well in clubs, with five instrumental loops on repeat. It was a brilliant innovation for dance music.

“one more time”

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Commonly referred to as Daft Punk’s signature track, “One More Time” shares the simplicity of their previous hit but takes it to the next level. This heavily compressed sound was revolutionary and showcased their autotuned vocal style. The use of French house chords took this track to places dance music hadn’t commercially gone before. This new sound soon took over music festivals in the 2010s, bridging the gap between pop and EDM.

“Get Lucky”

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By 2013, Daft Punk had successfully positioned EDM in the mainstream. Fans were shocked when their hit “Get Lucky” featuring Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers sounded more vintage than new. That was the innovation in itself. Daft Punk brilliantly reverted to the origins of dance music. They fused elements of vintage analog funk with their signature house style. Soon after, a new trend was set. More and more dance music would hit the mainstream, lifting characteristics of 70s and 80s funk and disco.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic