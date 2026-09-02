4 Dance Crazes of the 2000s That Predate Gen Z’s TikTok Dances

Long before Gen Z kids took over the internet with TikTok dances, millennials had their own dance crazes. It’s why we can’t hold TikTok users accountable, no matter how cringey it may be. At one point, we were the cringey teenagers, and our dance crazes of the 2000s predated Gen Z’s TikTok dances.

“cha-cha slide part 2” by mr. c the slide man

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DJ Casper, also known as Mr. C the Slide Man, penned this 2000s staple in August 2000. At one point, nearly every millennial took part in the modern line dancing craze. It’s a novelty dance, such as the electric slide, that is deeply ingrained in our memories.

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For some reason, millennials flocked to skating rinks to hang out in the 2000s. This became a staple of the skating rink, performed by dozens of teenagers every night. I can still hear the commands today, such as “Freeze! Everybody clap your hands!” This song had everyone attempting to do whatever the “Charlie Brown” was. Let’s just be grateful that we didn’t have social media back then, nor did we even have phones with cameras.

“cupid shuffle” by cupid

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In 2007, another modern line dance became a nationwide dance craze. The “Cupid Shuffle” was similar to the “Cha-Cha Slide” in that you follow along to the directions throughout the song. The track peaked at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2008, Cupid brought 17,000 participants together to perform the world’s largest line dance. This new record was successfully set in Atlanta, Georgia, and recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. Sadly, Cupid became a one-hit wonder, though he attempted to replicate the success. In 2012, Cupid performed the song on The Voice, and none of the judges turned their chairs.

“crank that” by soulja boy

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In 2007, Soulja Boy’s breakout hit “Crank That”, paired with a dance craze, became a nationwide phenomenon. The moves involved Superman-like movements, mixed with snaps and swagger. Soulja Boy penned a massive hit that peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Early cellphone cameras were used to capture the dance craze, which directly predates how TikTok users do the same in 2026.

“stanky legg” by GS BOYZ

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It may be hard for Gen Z to comprehend the stranglehold the “stanky legg” had on us. This easily accessible dance move is still among the only dance moves millennials will hit at a wedding. The “stanky legg” was born out of the “booty dew” and “dougie”, both previous dance crazes. It also hit one year after the “Crank That” Soulja Boy dance and the “Cha-Cha Slide”, as many were searching for the next dance craze to follow up with.

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