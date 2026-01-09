4 Dream Alt-Rock Collabs That I Wish Would Happen (Even Though I Know at Least One of Them Probably Won’t)

Unlike lots of other genres, alt-rock isn’t always known for its big collaboration projects. Not that it hasn’t happened. It’s just not as common as in, say, hip-hop or even metal.

So I got to wondering, what are some dream collabs that alt-rock fans would love to see happen? Specifically, I thought about pairing more modern artists with some genre legends. I’m pretty sure I nailed it.

Weezer and Soccer Mommy

Weezer’s unique brand of nerdy alt-rock is hard to match in energy. They’re very much influenced by every genre, something that’s come out in collabs with artists like Lil Wayne and AJR. Not to mention their profoundly yacht-rock cover album.

Enter: Soccer Mommy, the musical brainchild of Swiss-born, Nashville-raised Sophia Regina Allison. For the past several years, Soccer Mommy has been building indie-rock acclaim just outside of the mainstream. I think her and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo complement one another beautifully. Both in songwriting and vocal talents.

Pixies and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Pixies are a legendary alt-rock band, partially responsible for the development of grunge. They have long been praised for their profound influence, and their creativity is expansive.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs emerged in the early 2000s as one of the most important proponents of experimental garage-rock. Led by the inimitable Karen O, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs would be a perfect collab pairing with The Pixies and their vocalist, Frank Black.

Oasis and Fontaines D.C.

I’m not gonna say that you can compare any band to Oasis. But, if there was a modern band that matches their unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll swagger, it’s the Dublin boys in Fontaines D.C.

In the past, Oasis has not been known for working well with others. But that’s really just been because of the sibling rivalry antics of the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam. The two of them have done quite a bit of maturing over the past two decades, though, and I honestly think they’d work really well with some youngblood.

Fontaines D.C. has risen to the top of the alt-rock barrel in this new era. Singer Grian Chatten would make an incredible vocal pairing with Liam. We all deserve this collab.

Jack White and Meg White

Let’s not pretend like this isn’t the one we all REALLY want. Meg White’s been retired from music for, like, 15 years. Since The White Stripes broke up in 2011.

Jack White has made it clear that she’s fully retired and happy in her life outside of music. Frankly, I love that for her. But if she ever…EVER…wanted to come back and collab with Jack, even just one more time… to hell with just “alt-rock.” The music world would go f***ing BONKERS.