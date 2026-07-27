4 Emo Anthems That Still Hit Every Elder Millennial Right in the Gut

Emo has become the millennials’ version of classic rock. Elder millennials are now raising children on their favorite emo anthems. This is creating a whole new generation familiar with emo music. Though some emo music hasn’t particularly aged well, these anthems certainly have. Here are four emo anthems that still hit every elder millennial right in the gut.

“Welcome to the black parade” by my chemical romance

Play video

It really only takes one note to gain the full attention of a millennial. A simple G note starts the song, but soon takes us on a nostalgia ride. “Welcome To The Black Parade” is our generation’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”. The song is physically irresistible, pushing us to immediately sing along to “When I was a young boy my father took me into the city to see a marching band.” Not only do millennials, including myself, have a sensitive connection to MCR, but a whole new generation is being raised on this song. “Welcome To The Black Parade” will continue to be gut-punching for decades to come.

Videos by VICE

“sugar, we’re goin down” by fALL OUT BOY

Play video

Starting with the iconic drum intro, “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” doesn’t get skipped by elder millennials. It was our first love with Fall Out Boy and marked a significant shift in emo. They blended elements of pop-punk and emo into a radio-friendly sound that was proven successful. Fall Out Boy had one of the most unique sounds upon their debut release. Patrick Stump himself had a voice that was unique and daring. Though the band has penned multiple hits throughout the years, we’re still sentimental about our first impression.

“the middle” by jimmy eat world

Play video

Jimmy Eat World doesn’t get enough credit for speaking directly to an entire generation. Not only were we in the middle of changes in our lives, but alternative music as a whole. That’s why “The Middle” was such a massive hit with millennials. It’s a song that delivered leniency to millennials, dismissing the pressures of society and reminding us “it just takes some time.” Even decades later, it’s a track that’s sure to take any millennial back to when they were in the middle of significant life changes that defined who they are.

“OCEAN AVENUE” BY YELLOWCARD

Play video

Yellowcard’s “Ocean Avenue” is another song that feels more nostalgic with time. The song itself is already a reflection on a relationship. Nowadays, the song serves as a reflection for a whole generation. It takes millennials back to 2003, when ocean themes and heartbreak catered directly to our senses. It almost feels as if we’ve all visited the actual Ocean Avenue. Within seconds, the song takes millennials to a place they’ve never visited in real life. For many, Ocean Avenue represents a place and time of any previous relationship.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns