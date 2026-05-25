4 Essential 90s Hip-Hop Albums to Add to Your Vinyl Collection

More and more, hip-hop fans are collecting vinyl records. Sometimes, it doesn’t even matter if the quality of the music doesn’t change at all. Frankly, some people treat these records like artwork anyway. Ultimately, it’s about having a physical memento of an album, a prized possession for music fans.

Naturally, with the love and prestige of the ‘golden age’, 90s hip-hop vinyl are some of the best records you can add to your collection. Samples still feel fresh, creative, and exciting. Moreover, the texture from the record player combined with the original recordings makes for a rich listening experience.

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But where do you even start to collect? Noisey has you covered with four 90s hip-hop albums you need to add to your record collection.

Four 90s Hip-Hop Albums You Have to Buy on Vinyl

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Illmatic by Nas

Illmatic is an essential addition to any album collection, whether it be on CD, tape, or vinyl alike. But on a record player, the vivid imagery of New York is sharp and vivid. DJ Premier’s drums have a bit more heft to them. The ghostly vocals on “Memory Lane (Sittin’ in Da Park)” and the frigid, snowy energy on records like “N.Y. State of Mind” place you right alongside Nas when he tells his stories.

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The Low End Theory by A Tribe Called Quest

Jazz is the quintessential genre for any vinyl collection. A Tribe Called Quest thrived on maximizing jazz samples and reimagining them within a hip-hop context. Songs like “Butter” feel like ballroom jams, while the singles “Scenario” and “Check The Rhime” are dynamic and vibrant. If any album was meant to be heard on wax, it was The Low End Theory.

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Labcabincalifornia by The Pharcyde

Similar to A Tribe Called Quest, The Pharcyde’s breezy Labcabincalifornia thrives in its jazzy instrumentation. But you combine it with J Dilla’s strong, piercing drums makes an ethereal backdrop extremely addictive. The shake of “Runnin’” or the spacey quality of “B******t” will make listeners zone out for hours as it plays on the record player.

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Too Hard to Swallow by UGK

While Ridin Dirty is considered the big classic from UGK, Too Hard to Swallow captures a distinct heat down south that makes for a great listen on vinyl. “Pocket Full of Stones” in particular captures Houston’s humidity, a muggy heat, while Bun B and Pimp C stand on a neighborhood corner. With the crackle from a record player, the album transports you right onto the scene.