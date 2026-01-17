4 Exciting Alternative, Noise, and Hardcore Albums Coming in 2026

There are so many albums slated for 2026, it’s hard to know where to start. If you’re looking for something a little noisy, alternative, screamy, or off-its-rocker, here are four upcoming releases that we’re highly anticipating.

Sweet Pill

Alternative/emo band Sweet Pill debuted in 2022 with the LP Where the Heart Is, and they’re following up their January 2025 EP Unraveled with their second full-length album. Still There’s a Glow drops on March 13, with singles “No Control” and “Glow” already out. The band is going on tour in support of the new album as well, kicking off their largest headlining tour on March 13 in Pittsburgh. Dates run through March and April, concluding on April 17 in Columbus. Support bands include Heart To Gold, Spaced, and Stereosity.

Peaches

Avant-punk performance artist Peaches is back with a new album after 10 years, releasing No Lube So Rude on February 20. She’s also embarking on a 2026 tour in support, planning a run of U.K./EU shows in addition to a North American leg. For the past decade, Peaches has been doing sculpture, theater, dance, and performance art. But after that, she admitted that she was ready to get back to making music. Two singles have already dropped, titled “Not In Your Mouth None of Your Business” and “F*** Your Face”. Meanwhile, she’ll be touring alongside Model/Actriz, Cortisa Star, and Pixel Grip.

Puke Wolf

Danish hardcore genre-defiers Puke Wolf released their first physical EP, Everything Comes From Nothing, in 2019. Now, they’re releasing their latest project, Descend, on February 6. Two tracks from the newest album are already out, “Blood” and “Hyena Laugh”. The band describes this new endeavor as being about inheritance, weight, and slow recognition. “Confronting what’s passed down, what breaks, and what can be remade in the aftermath,” the band wrote. Descend promises to be ambitious and innovative, with more than just typical hardcore instrumentals. The credits on the album note violin, noise, and field recordings, with contributions from an array of their peers.

Silversun Pickups

Alt-rock icons Silversun Pickups announced their latest album, Tenterhooks, in November 2026, alongside the first single, “The Wreckage”. An additional single, “New Wave”, dropped in December. The album comes out on February 6 and is their first new LP since Physical Thrills in 2022. In early 2025, the band had to abruptly pause recording the album when guitarist and vocalist Brian Aubert suffered an eardrum injury. As a result, the vibe of the project felt like it was left “on tenterhooks,” waiting for what comes next. According to a press release, per Stereogum, it’s an “impatient, apprehensive, and more aggressive album” than previous work.

