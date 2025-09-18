4 Games From the Six One Indie Showcase That Totally Blew Me Away

The Six One Indie Showcase for September has landed, and with it comes the standard humor we’ve all come to know and love. But it also brings a tidal wave of indie games. Some I was aware of, like Recur and Gloomy Juncture, and others that I totally missed but am glad to know about now.

With that in mind, here are 4 games from the Six One Indie Showcase that I can’t wait to get my hands on…

4. Whisper Mountain Outbreak

Like I said, I’m still digging back into my co-op bag, and just the audio alone sold me on this. There is a particular number of “WTFs” I need to hear in a co-op trailer that lets me know a game is going to be a good time.

I have not yet settled on what that number is, but I know it when I hear it. It’s kind of like seasoning food… sometimes it’s just about feel.

Whisper Mountain Outbreak is an “escape room meets co-op survival horror” game with some pretty awesome 2D sprite graphics. Teamwork makes the dream work and all that. It definitely looks like the kind of game where a couple of teammates not listening is going to result in a solo hell of your own making.

And that’s what makes games like these great. It’s available now in Early Access on Steam.

3. Dicealot

What would one of my indie-focused articles be without a roguelike of some sort?

Still pretty damn good, but we’re getting a roguelike in there. That’s how this works. So, let’s roll some dice. Dicealot is a roguelike dice-builder with a medieval twist. Apparently, the game is based on Farkle. Which, up until the very moment I saw the trailer, I knew nothing about. I just knew I needed to find a way to put that word in my vocabulary as quickly as possible.

The idea is that you can push to build better combos and rack up points to defeat your enemies, but you can also “farkle” and lose everything you earned in that turn. And now all I can hear is a medieval Clint Eastwood, “Ye must ask thyself one question. Doth I feel lucky? Well, do ye, punk?”

And because the game caused me to do that, you can have my money. Dicealot comes out in Q4 2025 on Steam.

2. Fallen Fates

More 2D pixel-art action RPGs, please. Fallen Fates comes from the creators of Astral Ascent. It follows two characters who inhabit the same body. And while that seems to play right into a buddy comedy that would make John Candy jump for joy, it’s played straight up here. So, I expect some damn good writing and story beats coming from this.

I’m eager to get my hands on this. Some of my favorite storytelling in gaming over the last few years has come from indie games. Fallen Fates doesn’t have a release date, but can be wishlisted now.

1. godstv

Yeah, Smash TV does need to make a comeback somehow. Thank you, Melbot, for reminding me of all this and making that style of game a roguelike on top of that? Sign me up.

“Please the Gods to earn their ungodly powers and fight your way up to Stardom in this cartoony killfest for consenting adults.” Colorful graphics, a clear sense of humor, and action-packed gameplay. GodsTV is calling me. And I have every intention of answering whenever it releases.

For now, it sits in my wishlist.