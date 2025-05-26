4 Grunge Albums From the 1990s We Still Love 30 Years Later

In many ways, grunge music is famous for the stars it created. Without blinking, you can rattle off big names like Kurt Cobain, Eddie Vedder, Chris Cornell, and even others like Courtney Love and Scott Stapp. But you don’t get those famous folks without the essential thing: the music that can move your soul.

Below, we wanted to explore four albums from some of the biggest artists and bands in grunge that simply continue to stir our spirit. A quartet of records that not only helped turn Pacific Northwest songwriters into global phenomena but that still resonate and captivate today. Indeed, these are four grunge albums from the ’90s we still can’t get enough of.

1. Vitalogy, Pearl Jam (1994)

The third studio LP from the grunge group Pearl Jam, this album includes songs like “Spin the Black Circle,” “Tremor Christ” and “Nothingman.” But perhaps the most beloved track from the offering is “Better Man,” an ode to people everywhere who are in bad relationships and deserve something much better.

Lead vocalist Eddie Vedder shines on this album, and it helped to prove that Pearl Jam, which has turned out to be the grunge group with the longest staying power, had a bright, bright future.

2. Superunknown, Soundgarden (1994)

The humorously titled fourth studio album from the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Soundgarden, this LP turned everyone’s favorite underdog grunge band into a full-fledged marquee star attraction.

Arguably, the record includes the band’s three most famous songs, including “Black Hole Sun,” “Spoonman” and “Fell on Black Days.” Led by Chris Cornell, Soundgarden was one of the first grunge bands to break in the late 1980s (their debut LP earned the band a Grammy nomination before the word grunge had gone mainstream), and this collection of songs solidified them as grunge gods.

3. In Utero, Nirvana (1993)

The third and final studio album from the iconic grunge band Nirvana, this LP was released in September of 1993, about six months before lead vocalist Kurt Cobain died in April of 1994. While fans learned of the band via their 1989 debut, Bleach, and became obsessed with their sophomore follow-up in 1991, Nevermind, it’s In Utero that many ardent Nirvana-heads hold up as the group’s best creation.

Featuring tracks like “Heart-Shaped Box,” “Dumb,” “Pennyroyal Tea,” and “All Apologies,” this record is astonishing when it comes to its aggression, emotion,n and magnetism.

4. Singles: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1992)

At first, music fans may not think of this album as a prototypical grunge LP, but the soundtrack to the 1992 Seattle-based film, Singles, includes myriad songs that bear the style of the sludgy rock movement.

The movie, which was written and directed by former music journalist Cameron Crowe, helped to promulgate the “Seattle Sound” in the early 1990s. And its soundtrack includes songs like “Would?” by Alice in Chains, “Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns” by Mother Love Bone, and “Nearly Lost You” by the Screaming Trees, amongst other Emerald City gems.