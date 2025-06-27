4 Grunge Deep Cuts That Deserve More Love Today

When grunge music rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s, it was like a meteor struck the musical landscape. Nothing was quite the same. Suddenly, everything went black. Then, out of the rock and rubble, we saw new figures. A new breed. People like Kurt Cobain, Layne Staley, Mark Lanegan, Eddie Vedder, and Chris Cornell became household names.

They were titans who in some ways grew so large that they dwarfed others who deserved more love. But that’s what we wanted to do here today. We wanted to explore a quartet of grunge songs from back in the day that have been forgotten along the way. Indeed, these are four grunge deep cuts that deserve more attention today.

“Very Ape” by Nirvana from In Utero (1993)

Most Nirvana discussions begin with their sophomore album, Nevermind. But the band’s best album might just be its third, In Utero. Still, the Aberdeen, Washington-born band’s song, “Very Ape,” from that third record is rarely discussed. Featuring Kurt Cobain’s buzzy, controlled growl and the band’s propellant rhythms, the track washes over you like a sandpaper blanket. It’s somehow catchy, toe-tapping and rough. But that’s what makes it so unique and delightful.

“Kitchenware & Candybars” by Stone Temple Pilots from Purple (1994)

If there was ever a band not from the Pacific Northwest that should be considered grunge, it’s Stone Temple Pilots. And the San Diego-born group’s album Purple is a prime example of why. It’s a beautiful, near-perfect LP with heavy hits like “Interstate Love Song” and “Vasoline.” But STP’s final track on the record is a beautiful, melancholy, often forgotten tune that opens with acoustic guitar and crescendos with explosive full band sounds. All before it transitions into a lounge-like hidden track.

“Bones of Birds” by Soundgarden from King Animal (2012)

When Soundgarden released their 2012 LP, King Animal, fans had hope that there would be a lot more new music. To date, however, this is the grunge group’s final LP. Released 16 years after their 1996 record, Down on the Upside, King Animal included the standout tune, “Bones Of Birds,” which is built on lead guitarist Kim Thayil’s bending riffs and Chris Cornell’s aurora borealis-like vocals. While many might not know this 2012 LP, it’s well worth it to dive in.

“Villains Also Wear White” by Bam Bam from Villains Also Wear White (1984)

While Bam Bam was rocking out in Seattle in the early and mid-80s, many say the group, which was led by Tina Bell, was a precursor to grunge. Some even wonder if Bell and the boys backing her invented grunge music. Hard to say. But we do know at least that Bell didn’t get the attention she deserved in her prime in the Emerald City. While she did have fans like Cobain, who would go with her to gigs, she never rose up like Cornell, Vedder, or Lanegan. Those who want to know more about Bam Bam should start with “Villains Also Wear White,” a song about appearance that demonstrates some very grungey vibes.

