4 Grunge Songs From the 1990s With Melodies That Are Just As Infectious Almost Three Decades Later

Grunge is a genre that really appreciates rhythm and chaos, but we can’t discount its melodic elements. If you’re familiar with 90s grunge, you know that some of those songs had melodies so good that they’re still infectious three decades later.

And before you start reading and think to yourself, “This is a pedestrian list of songs,” that’s exactly the point. These songs are hits. Why are they hits? Because of their infectious melodies! So scroll on!

Videos by VICE

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden

Play video

There’s a reason “Black Hole Sun” is Soundgarden’s biggest song. It’s got an eerie catchiness about it that just speaks to your soul and infects your brain by way of your ears.

A little bit bluesy, a little bit psychedelic, but wholly grunge, the 1994 tune remains one of the most recognizable rock songs of all time. And much of that longevity is all thanks to the killer melody running from its first verse all the way through the last chorus.

“Hunger Strike” by Temple of the Dog

Play video

Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike” has undoubtedly one of the most identifiable and infectious melodies in all of early 90s grunge. That mid-tempo guitar opening is just so beautiful and makes a strong cornerstone for the tune.

Pair that with Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder’s remarkable vocals, and you have a recipe for infectious grunge brilliance.

“I Stay Away” by Alice in Chains

Play video

What I think makes the melody in Alice in Chains’ 1994 track “I Stay Away” is that it’s kind of a blend of the first two entries on this list.

There’s a gorgeous guitar riff and solo that serve as a solid base for the song. But it also gets a little creepy. Almost unsettling. These dudes were the masters of that, and all these years later, the symphonic melody of “I Stay Away” is one that never leaves me.

“Interstate Love Song” by Stone Temple Pilots

Play video

The Stone Temple Pilots probably have the most distinctive melodies in 90s grunge, in terms of quantity. You could pick any song from their first two albums—Core (1992) and Purple (1994)—and the melody will be 10/10.

To pinpoint a specific one, the band’s 1994 single “Interstate Love Song” is one of STP’s most enduring melodies, hands down. It’s got this bluesy, southern drawl of a melody that I bet you can hear in your head right now without even listening to the song.