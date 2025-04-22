4 Grunge Songs Written for Deceased Grunge Stars

The grunge music scene was like a Shakespearean drama that played out over a decade. The musical style, which rose to fame in the late ’80s and was a global phenomenon in the ’90s, saw more than its share of tragedy. For every hit song or massive tour, there seemed to be a member from the grunge community who lost their life or experienced sorrow.

Here, we wanted to explore that difficult truth. But we wanted to do it in a way that many grunge artists did—by diving into songs that were written for and dedicated to some of the fallen heroes. To check out the music made by those who survived the turbulent times. These are four grunge songs written for deceased grunge stars.

Videos by VICE

“Say Hello 2 Heaven” – Temple of the Dog from Temple of the Dog (1991)

Weeks before his band Mother Love Bone was set to release its debut LP, Apple, Andrew Wood died of a drug overdose. He would be one of several prominent grunge lead singers who would die as a result of drugs. But shortly after his passing, his former roommate and close friend, Chris Cornell, organized a tribute band and album for Wood. That band became Temple of the Dog. And that group’s single “Say Hello 2 Heaven” is a passionate offering honoring Wood’s life and his transition to the spiritual world.

Play video

“M.I.A.” – 7 Year Bitch from ¡Viva Zapata! (1994)

In 1994, the Seattle-born grunge rock band 7 Year Bitch released its acclaimed LP, ¡Viva Zapata! The album, which was recorded by “The Grungefather” Jack Endino, includes themes of death, anger, and loss. Its title is a nod to the late singer and frontwoman for the Seattle buzzy rock band the Gits.

Mia Zapata was brutally killed in her home city while coming back from work late at night. That act of violence cut the careers of both her and her band, which was on the verge of signing a major record label deal, way too short. And the 7 Year Bitch song “M.I.A.” calls for action in the face of Zapata’s tragic murder.

Play video

“Never Faded” – Alice in Chains from Rainier Fog (2018)

While Alice in Chains rose to fame led by the incredible singer Layne Staley, the group suffered a major hurdle after Staley passed away from a drug addiction in the early 2000s. To pick up the pieces, Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell brought in a new co-lead singer, William DuVall, and together they breathed new life into the project. And in 2018, the band released their excellent LP, Rainier Fog, which included the song “Never Fade.” That track is a tribute to fallen loved ones, including Staley and Chris Cornell.

Play video

“Friend of a Friend” – Foo Fighters from In Your Honor (2005)

While this song was released in 2005, it was written more than a decade prior. The acoustic-driven track was the first acoustic tune Dave Grohl had ever written. The former Nirvana drummer-turned-Foo Fighters frontman wrote it, in part, inspired by meeting Kurt Cobain. In fact, he wrote it in Cobain’s apartment using Cobain’s guitar. And while the tune was originally composed while Cobain was still alive, it is now thought of as a tribute track to the former Nirvana frontman, who passed away in the mid-90s.