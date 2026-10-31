4 Halloween Episodes From Your Favorite Childhood Sitcoms That Still Hold Up Today

There’s certainly no shortage of gory horror films to watch during October. For those looking for something much more lighthearted and nostalgic but not necessarily a family-friendly Disney Channel Original Movie, there are plenty of hilarious Halloween-themed ‘90s sitcoms episodes ripe for picking. Whether background noise during trick-or-treat or a cozy night in, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for four of our favorite episodes to rewatch before October is over.

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ABC

1. Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is perfect rewatch material for the fall and Halloween season, and unsurprisingly, it has plenty of Halloween-themed episodes. As for which episode makes this list, Season 2, Episode 6, “A River of Candy Corn Runs Through It” takes the cake. Hilda is waiting for their new furniture to be delivered, even though they can just…zap it out of thin air. Witches, they’re just like us! The only problem? The furniture is infested with talking termites.

Annoyed that Libby is hosting a Halloween party Valerie and Sabrina weren’t invited to, Valerie blurts out that she and Sabrina are hosting their own party at Sabrina’s. Sabrina ends up having to conjure up things to distract her classmates, and they believe it’s all just a “special effect” for Halloween.

ABC

2. Boy Meets World

Funnily enough, the Boy Meets World Halloween episode didn’t even air in October. It premiered in February of 1998, but it spoofed the slashers of the time like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The episode’s tone was much darker than viewers were used to. It throws out everything people know about sitcoms as they film with a single handheld camera. It’s really genius. With the inclusion of scream queen Jennifer Love Hewitt as well as the nod to Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, it’s clear that the crew were fans of the genre.

FOX

3. That ’70s Show

That ’70s Show has a few Halloween-themed episodes, but the most creative is the Alfred Hitchcock-themed episode, Season 3, Episode 4, “Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die.”

The group watches Hitchcock films, joking about how funny it would be if they were in a Hitchcock film and didn’t know it. The rest of the episode is spent spoofing various Hitchcock films. Instead of providing the spooks, it gives the giggles.

FOX

4. The SIMPSONS: Treehouse of Horror

Every year The Simpsons air their Halloween special, “Treehouse of Horror.” Beginning in 1990, the non-canon episode features spoofs of horror, sci-fi, and supernatural stories. It’s become something that die-hard fans of The Simpsons look forward to, and with 36 years’ worth of episodes, there’s no shortage of entertainment.

“Treehouse of Horror V” (Season 6, Episode 6) is widely considered the best, and it’s easy to see why it tops everyone’s list once you watch the segments. It spoofs The Shining and includes a crime-and-punishment-themed segment in which Homer breaks a toaster, sending him through different timelines.