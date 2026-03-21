4 Hip-Hop Songs to Pregame to Before You Go Out to the Club

Before you ever go to the club, most people meet up at someone’s home and pregame. What better way to mentally prepare to go to the club than to get some alcohol in your system beforehand? By drinking some liquid courage ahead of time, there’s no room to get in your own head later. The drinks will allow you to loosen up and have the time of your life.

However, you also need some music to will you into the pregame too. With the right soundtrack, you’ll get your mind into party mode. This is where Noisey has you covered. Guys and girls might want a certain type of energy before they head out. Consequently, we’ve split the list in half for people who want rowdy, dude-centered pregames and those who might want something a bit sexier. After all, you can’t get completely wasted—that’s what the club is for.

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4 Rap Songs To Play While You Pregame Before Hitting the Club

‘Wasted’ by Gucci Mane and Plies

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If the goal in going to the club or a party is to get as drunk as humanly possible, the pregame is the perfect strategy. Gucci Mane’s “Wasted” might as well be peer pressure with how enticing they make getting intoxicated. Plies especially makes the pursuit borderline hilarious, comparing it to how hard white frat kids get in college. “I don’t wear tight jeans like the white boys/But I do get wasted like the white boys,” he quips. “Now I’m looking for a b***h to suck this Almond Joy.”

‘No Hands’ by Waka Flocka Flame, Roscoe Dash, and Wale

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You’re almost guaranteed to hear this at any party that serves any kind of alcohol and plays any sort of popular music. But few party songs will get you in the right headspace quite like “No Hands”, a strip club classic that’ll drain your bank account if you’re not careful. Roscoe Dash’s hypnotic hook will give prophetic visions for what every guy might want later that night. “All I wanna do is sit back and watch you move/And I’ll proceed to throw this cash,” he mind-numbingly raps.

‘Fisherrr’ by Cash Cobain, Ice Spice, and Bay Swag

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Cash Cobain might exist on the other side of the party spectrum energy wise. But few artists capture the boozy mind frame that comes with drinking quite like Cash Cobain. His brand of “sexy drill” is made with lust, liquor and hookah in mind.

“Fisherrr” is his biggest hit to date, where he and Bay Swag gas up this woman and envision where later in the night could go. By the time Ice Spice’s verse comes in, it acts as a chill motivator to boost self-confidence during the pregame. “I’m a baddie, so I know them other b*****s ain’t impressin’ you/And I been a baddie since a youngin, n***a, this ain’t nothin’ new,” she raps.

‘Hang Wit A Bad B***h’ by Sexyy Red and Key Glock

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One thing hip-hop has proven is that the female rappers could make the same kind of haunting trap music as guys like Jeezy and Gucci have in the past. Take Sexyy Red, who has led the pack with her odes to debauchery and self-confidence. All the men come after her, she doesn’t chase a soul. But she is willing to have fun if that’s where the night heads.

Take the self-assured “Hang Wit A Bad B***h”, where she struts like prime Shawn Michaels knowing there’s an entourage of guys trying to get in her circle. In a pregame setting, you could look in the mirror, rap along with Sexyy Red, and take a shot to get ready to devour the night.