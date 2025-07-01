4 Hits You Didn’t Know Bob Dylan Wrote For Other Artists

Known as one of the most mind-bending songwriters of all time, Bob Dylan helped to change the form in popular culture from simple, catchy ditties to tomes worth pouring over. Songs became scripture in a way that the world hadn’t quite seen before. But Dylan didn’t just keep the flame of his talent to himself. No, he shared it.

Here below, we wanted to highlight four songs the Bard wrote for other artists that went on to make waves in popular music. A quartet of tracks he handed off to others who made them their own in their own ways. Indeed, these are four hits you didn’t know Bob Dylan wrote for other famous artists.

Videos by VICE

“I Don’t Want To Do It” by George Harrison from Porky’s Revenge! (1985)

Raise your hand if you had Bob Dylan, George Harrison and Porky’s Revenge on your Bingo card! Yeah, not exactly the trio you’d first think of when it comes to great art. Yet, here we are! The acoustic-driven love song was originally written by Dylan in 1968 but it only became well known when Harrison put together his own version for the movie soundtrack some 17 years later. The song was a precursor to the 1988-born supergroup, the Traveling Wilburys, which included Dylan and Harrison.

Play video

“Mississippi” by Sheryl Crow from The Globe Sessions (1998)

While Dylan first released his version of this song in 2001 on his LP, Love and Theft, he had previously given the tune to Americana rocker Sheryl Crow. And Crow cut her rendition of the track in 1998 for her record, The Globe Sessions. Crow’s offering does a good job of showcasing her charm and Dylan’s essence. It’s actually surprising that she didn’t do more Dylan covers or look to the Bard for more inspiration. Either way, it’s a delight to have both versions of the quintessential Dylan track.

Play video

“Love Is Just A Four Letter Word” by Joan Baez from Any Day Now (1968)

One of the most famous Dylan covers, this song was written by the Bard in the late 1960s but it was Joan Baez who first recorded it for her 1968 album, Any Day Now. Famously, the two had both a creative and romantic relationship and one of the many great results of that is this recording by Baez. If you want to know what it was like to be in the center of New York City folk culture, then put this song on and bask in its ability to transport. Baez and Dylan, Dylan and Baez. A match made in musical heaven.

Play video

“Too Much Of Nothing” by Peter, Paul and Mary from Late Again (1967)

The music world was so struck by Dylan’s songwriting and his lyrical compositions that myriad folk artists of the time looked to his work for their own recordings. And one of those acts was Peter, Paul and Mary, who were first to record his song “Too Much of Nothing” for their 1967 LP, Late Again. There was actually a little controversy regarding their rendition as the trio changed the name of one of the women in the songs, which angered Dylan. Either way, this remains one of the trio’s coolest recordings.

Play video

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images