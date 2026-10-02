4 Indie Rock Bands From the 80s Who Shaped 90s Alternative

In the 1980s, indie rock became a blanket term for bands that went against mainstream rock trends. Indie rock bands emerged from DIY punk scenes, college radio, and independent record labels. It’s no secret that these 80s indie rock bands influenced the alternative rock movement of the 1990s.

R.E.M.

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This pioneering indie rock band out of Athens, Georgia, became one of the main 80s bands to successfully carry over into the 90s. Throughout the 80s. R.E.M.’s albums laid down the groundwork for many alternative bands to copy. This includes Kurt Cobain, who cited R.E.M’s 1988 album Green as a major influence. In the early 90s, Cobain and R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe became close friends, with Stipe even becoming the godfather of Cobain’s daughter. Similarly, Stipe and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke became close friends around 1995.

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Sonic Youth

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Another band that was a massive influence on Nirvana and Kurt Cobain is Sonic Youth. Beyond that, they also influenced dozens of other 90s alternative groups, including shoegaze pioneers My Bloody Valentine. Their 1988 album, Daydream Nation, is one of the most influential indie rock albums from the 80s. Once alternative music broke into the mainstream in the early 90s, Sonic Youth capitalized on the trend with their 1992 album Dirty, which introduced them to a wider audience while sharing bills with bands influenced by them.

The Replacements

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Hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Replacements influenced a different side of 90s alternative. They inadvertently influenced alt-country bands like Uncle Tupelo, punk bands such as Jawbreaker, and melodic rock bands such as Soul Asylum. Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day credits the band as being a reason he picked up a guitar at a young age. Additionally, later 90s bands such as the Goo Goo Dolls have cited The Replacements as a major influence as well, meaning their influence spanned the entire decade.

Pixies

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Pixies’ signature loud-quiet-loud dynamics were heavily influential on 90s alternative. The list of defining 90s alternative bands influenced by the Pixies is extensive and includes bands such as Nirvana, Weezer, Smashing Pumpkins, Radiohead, and Pavement. Notably, Kurt Cobain attempted to “rip off” the Pixies signature dynamics on the 1991 breakout hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Famously, the song broke alternative music into the mainstream in September 1991.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns