4 Indie Sleaze Rock Songs From the Early 2010s That Defined Millennials’ Aesthetics for Life

By the 2000s, many genres had transformed into various subgenres. One of those subgenres that emerged was indie sleaze rock, born out of blended elements of garage rock and post-punk. Indie sleaze rock was also defined by a seemingly careless attitude, mixed with heavy distortion and overdrive brass lines. By the early 2010’s, indie sleaze rock was much more established, and these four songs defined millennials’ aesthetics for life.

“Do i wanna know?” by arctic monkeys

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In 2013, Arctic Monkeys released their fifth album, AM, which topped multiple charts. Many tracks helped define indie sleaze rock of the early 2010s, as the band’s aesthetic shifted. This is often referred to as the band’s “leather jacket era”. Frontman Alex Turner ushered in this new era with a greaser hairdo calling back to the 1950s, black leather biker jackets, and Chelsea boots. Fans of the band took on this fashion as well, defining the indie sleaze rock aesthetic of the 2010s.

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“dance yrself clean” by lcd soundsystem

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In 2010, LCD Soundsystem released their third album, This Is Happening, initially slated to be their final record. With this, the band performed a massive farewell concert at Madison Square Garden and released a film titled The Long Goodbye. Ultimately, this wasn’t goodbye, as the band announced a reunion in 2015. Nonetheless, This Is Happening hit No. 1 on the US Top Dance Albums chart in 2010. The album’s opening track, “Dance Yrself Clean”, is an upbeat anthem about letting go of cynicism within your life through the physical release of dancing.

“sacrilege” by the yeah yeah yeahs

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The Yeah Yeah Yeahs penned a rebellious anthem with “Sacrilege” in 2013, the first single released from their fourth album, Mosquito. Additionally, it’s the album’s opening track. Singer and songwriter that the album was purposefully lo-fi. “We had a sh*tty drum machine, a sh*tty sampled keyboard, and tons of delay on the vocals. There’s a real tone, character, and style to it.”

“your life is a lie” by mgmt

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In the 2000s, MGMT were among various bands that helped define indie sleaze rock. In the early 2010s, they continued to be a driving force as one of the most influential groups within the genre. Their self-titled third album peaked at No. 2 on the Top Alternative Albums chart in 2013. The album’s empowering second single, “Your Life Is A Life”, is a reflection of societal conformity and fake relationships.

Initially, fans suspected the song was aimed at them. Lead singer Andrew VanWyngarden later denied this, explaining, “It’s more for people to use and direct towards whoever they want, whoever they feel like is holding them down.”

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