4 Insane Reality Shows From the 2000s That Would Never Get Made Today

The 2000s will be remembered for a lot of things, especially the insane television shows. While it gave us iconic programs like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, American Idol, Vanderpump Rules, Jersey Shore, and The Real Housewives franchise, it also produced a lot of fails. The early 2000s era of reality TV was just outlandish: from every dating show concept you could think of to body transformations, there’s a lot we can leave in the past.

Keep reading for four insane reality programs from the early 2000s that wouldn’t see the light of day today.

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1. The Swan

Don’t let the name fool you; this show was a nightmare. Fox took their early-00s reality TV effort in a controversial direction, airing just 18 episodes before cancellation. The Swan took women perceived to be the “ugly duckling,” and they underwent major transformations—including plastic surgery—to appear “hotter.”

At the end, they competed in a beauty competition to show off their results. The woman who was transformed the most was crowned the winner. Despite its controversial nature, it pulled in over 9.1 million viewers at its peak.

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2. Are You Hot?

There was American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, America’s Got Talent—all of these competition reality shows focused on talent. Are You Hot? focused on vanity; the attractiveness of the competitors. Vain, surely, but that wasn’t the worst part. One of the judges, 80s actor Lorenzo Lamas, often pointed out flaws in young women. And I mean literally pointed them out with a laser pointer—talk about humiliating.

It’s no surprise this series was short-lived, lasting just six episodes on ABC.

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3. SuperSize vs. SuperSkinny

Diet culture was extremely prevalent in the early to mid 2000s. And it wasn’t just in the United States—Supersize vs. Superskinny aired on Channel 4 in the UK, pitting underweight people against overweight people and having them swap diets. During their swap, a medical professional was on hand to provide the participants with eating advice.

They then stuck to a strict eating regimen for three months and reconvened for a final weigh-in. Using eating disorders for shock value is very low-brow, especially to impressionable audiences that may be watching.

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4. Extreme Makeover

The Extreme Makeover shows captivated everyone; for me, it was the Home Makeover edition. I desperately hoped to have a cool kids’ room like on the show. Of course, I wasn’t aware of the dark behind-the-scenes issues at six years old. However, that show was a spin-off of the original Extreme Makeover, a show that, like The Swan, focused on extensive procedures and physical transformations. It quietly fell to the wayside as audiences shifted from superficial programming.