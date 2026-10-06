4 Karaoke Songs That Every Millennial Would Absolutely Crush

Whether you’re trying karaoke for the first time or are a weekly regular at your local dive bar, these four tracks are great choices overall for a fun performance. These are technically suggestions for anyone, but for my fellow Millennials, the following songs come with a guarantee of immediate and total lyrical recall. They live in you, deep down, and all you need to unlock them is a little karaoke.

“Oops!…I Did It Again” by Britney Spears

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As the title track and lead single from Britney Spears’ second album, “Oops!…I Did It Again” was a hit when it was released in 2000. More than 20 years later, it’s still a beloved landmark of Y2K pop culture. It’s also a guaranteed crowd pleaser at karaoke. A Britney Spears song gives the singer a chance to really go all-in with the theatrics. Play up the early-2000s pop-star dance moves and the exaggerated baby voice Spears used. This is a karaoke song for a confident performer who isn’t afraid to get a little dramatic.

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“Hey Ya!” by Outkast

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Outkast’s beloved hit “Hey Ya!” appeared on their 2003 album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, and it’s since become a multigenerational favorite. But it still holds a permanent space in the minds of so many Millennials. Which, actually, makes it perfect for karaoke. Even better, the call-and-response parts of “Hey Ya!” bring in audience participation, so you can get your friends in on the performance. Maybe that will take some of the pressure off if you’re doing karaoke for the first time.

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

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Singing The Killers’ international hit song “Mr. Brightside” at karaoke is a gamble that all depends on if someone has already done it. This is already a prominent Millennial anthem. Add in the fact that it’s a pretty easy karaoke song, and that’s a recipe for over-saturation. If that’s a concern, maybe ask the DJ if it’s been done already. If you’re doing one of those private karaoke rooms with just friends—even though dive bar karaoke in front of drunk strangers is the highly superior experience—then this doesn’t matter as much. And if you don’t care about being booed for “Mr. Brightside” and will sing it anyway, then good luck and godspeed.

“Shoop” by Salt-N-Pepa

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Released in 1993, “Shoop” was the lead single off Salt-N-Pepa’s fourth album, Very Necessary. This is a great karaoke song for a duo, with a call-and-response element similar to “Hey Ya!”. So this is a great karaoke song choice for nervous first-timers. Bring a friend, figure out which one of you is Salt and which one is Pepa, and totally let loose. Get sexy with it, get wild, and if you’ve made the correct choice of doing dive bar karaoke, you’ll have the whole bar singing along with you. Additionally, “Shoop” has a great opportunity in the intro to get some laughs when Pepa says, “Ooh, how you doin’ baby? / No, not you, you / The bow-legged one, yeah, what’s your name? / Damn, baby, that sounds sexy.”

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