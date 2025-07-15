4 Legendary Screams: Iconic Vocal Moments in Heavy Music

Every genre of music has voices that you just can’t help but admire, and heavy music is no exception. In fact, I would argue that metal and rock have some of the most formidable voices in music, based on all that they can pull off.

From Ozzy Osbourne’s days as frontman for Black Sabbath to Corey Taylor’s profoundly impressive vocals in Slipknot, there are some truly iconic vocal performances out there, and we’ve got a collection of the ones we think are best. Check it out below?

Chester Bennington / Linkin Park – “Given Up”

Chester Bennington should continue to go down in history as one of the greatest rock vocalists of all time. He had an incredible range, including a distinctive scream and beautiful singing voice that evolved with each album.

Ask just about any Linkin Park fan, and they’ll tell you that Chester’s performance on “Given Up,” from the band’s 2008 album Minutes to Midnight, is absolutely an all-timer, and that’s mostly because of the insane scream he delivers near the end of the song. You just have to hear it for yourself.

Will Ramos / Lorna Shore – “…To The Hellfire”

It may only be four years old, but Lorna Shore’s extreme metal epic “To The Hellfire” is one of the most impressive heavy songs ever crafted, and that’s thanks in part to frontman Will Ramos’ animalistic vocals. I swear to god, there must be a portal to the underworld inside his chest, the way Ramos is able to access those sounds coming out of him.

Chino Moreno / Deftones – “Hexagram”

Chino Moreno of the Deftones has some of the most captivating vocal performances ever captured by a microphone. Even from the band’s early years, it was clear he was a force to be reckoned with.

Quite possibly the most blood-curdling scream he ever gave us comes in the song “Hexagram,” from the band’s self-titled fourth album. Chino puts so much into that screech, you can hear his voice start cracking, and that makes it even cooler.

King Diamond – “Abigail”

There is no way to discuss iconic vocal moments in heavy music and not bring up the legend that is King Diamond of Mercyful Fate. You’d be hard pressed to find a voice as unique as his, and with the same level of skill for hitting high notes.

While it’s tough to nail down just one standout performance by King Diamond, I think it’s safe to say that he reaches heights on the 1987 song “Abigail” that put many of his peers to shame.