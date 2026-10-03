4 Low-Cortisol Workouts That Can Help You Exercise Without Overdoing It

As someone who battles autoimmune disease and generally feels worse after any high-intensity workout, I’ve been trying to explore more low-intensity options that still get my body moving.

For years, I assumed workouts were only efficient if your heart rate was through the roof and you were drenched in sweat and panting. However, once my body began to attack itself, I had to learn a calmer, less intense approach to exercise—one in particular being a low-cortisol workout.

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What Is a Low-Cortisol Workout?

A low-cortisol workout is exercise that doesn’t cause major spikes in cortisol, the body’s stress hormone.

“To me, the term ‘low-cortisol workout’ means exercise that provides physical and mental health benefits without placing a large stress load on the body,” says Jay Luthar, MD, a physician who is triple board certified in Internal Medicine, Integrative Medicine, and Lifestyle Medicine. “The goal of a low-cortisol workout is therefore not to eliminate cortisol, but to choose forms of movement that are less likely to create a large stress response while still improving fitness and well-being.”

Dr. Luthar clarifies that cortisol in and of itself is not inherently bad. In fact, the hormone is necessary for survival.

“It’s actually the hormone that gets us up in the morning, and it naturally ebbs and flows throughout the day,” he says. “Still, we live in a world where there are many situations that can increase stress (and cortisol), so there’s a time and a place for low-cortisol workouts.”

That being said, certain individuals—like myself or those experiencing chronic illness or psychological stress—might benefit more from low-cortisol workouts than high-intensity ones. For example, HIIT, sprints, and other intense, cortisol-spiking workouts often cause more inflammation in my body, which worsens my symptoms.

“Lower-stress forms of exercise are great for people who are already carrying a substantial physiological or psychological stress load,” says Dr. Luthar. “It’s also a good practice for everyone, regardless of stress levels, to throw in some ‘low-cortisol workouts’ throughout our week. Even if you prefer high-intensity sessions, these lower-impact, calming workouts can help you recover between sessions and support mental and physical health.

Examples of Low-Cortisol Workouts

Countless options for low-cortisol workouts exist. Dr. Luthar outlined a few of his recommendations below.

1. Walking

Perhaps my favorite form of movement is walking, especially outdoors.

“A brisk walk is one of the simplest ways to get the benefits of aerobic exercise without the physiological demands of high-intensity training,” says Dr. Luthar. “Aim for roughly 20–45 minutes at a pace that raises your heart rate but still allows you to carry on a conversation.”

2. Pilates

Another great example of a low-cortisol (yet muscle-building) workout is Pilates. Sure, your heart rate might not be through the roof, but you will certainly feel the burn.

“This is an exercise that’s increasingly popular among my patients,” says Dr. Luthar. “Pilates, whether on the mat or reformer machine, is a great way to get in some light resistance training while keeping your heart rate low and triggering as intense a neuro-endocrine stress response.”

3. Swimming and Water Aerobics

According to Dr. Luthar, swimming and water aerobics are both low-cortisol, low-impact cardio.

“While it provides many of the same heart-health benefits as cycling or running, it’s easier on the joints because it takes place in the water,” he says.

4. Yoga

Another go-to form of movement for me is yoga. While it might not be the most intense workout, yoga offers many health and wellness benefits while still getting your body moving.

“Yoga combines physical movement with breathing, balance, flexibility, and relaxation,” says Dr. Luthar. “Its mind-body focus is particularly important for people looking to reduce stress or anxiety.”