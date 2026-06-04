4 Mexican Heavy Metal Bands Keeping the Genre Dark and Brutal

I think it’s important to expand your horizons and not just limit yourself to music you find in your own backyard. For that reason, I did a deep dive on some Mexican metal bands that I think are keeping the genre heavy, dark, and brutal.

It’s easy to just stop at bands like Brujeria and Disgorge because of how much visibility they’ve had over the years. But that leaves countless killer acts unheard, and I just can’t stand for it.

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Scroll down to check out the list. You just might find your next favorite band.

Dirty Woman

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For fans of The Sword, Queens of the Stone Age, and Clutch

Staring off with a band that appeals to a broad audience, I give you Dirty Woman. This Mexico City band has been around for some time, and if you’ve yet to jam them, now is the time.

Dirty Woman is a self-described “heavy stoner doom” band that I think you’ll hear has a lot in common with bands like The Sword and Clutch. It’s pretty straightforward garage rock with some bluesy twists. You’ll wanna add some of these tunes to your summer rock playlist, for sure.

Weedsnake

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For fans of Bongzilla, Weedeater, and Acid Witch

The Weedsnake fellas—also from Mexico City—are one of the most underrated stoner metal bands ever. Full stop. These dudes make smoke-soaked heavy-blues jams that you can feel in your soul.

It’s got some death-y qualities here and there, but mostly it’s just one flawlessly crafted tune after another. Highly recommend their 2023 album, Grimorium Cannabinarum, for starters.

Ravenous Death

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For fans of Cannibal Corpse, Dying Fetus, and Suffocation

If full-on death metal is more your thing, then you absolutely have to hear Ravenous Death. The band plays frillless, no-nonsense death metal that is fast and evil. Just the way it was meant to be.

After you listen to the song above, check out their 2024 album, Decompositions Of The Flesh.

Terror Cósmico

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For fans of Russian Circles, Pelican, and Mastodon

Last but not least, we have Terror Cósmico. Based in Mexico City, this instrumental post-metal band seems to only get heavier as you listen to them. The jams range from chuggy sludge to riffy thrash, with a strong rhythmic backbone running all the way through.

I would say this is a big recommendation for anyone who really digs Crack the Skye-era Mastodon.