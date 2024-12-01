$4 Million Mansion Burns Down After Residents Fry Turkey Inside Garage

Thanksgiving day went up in flames for one Connecticut family—literally. Amid the holiday, firefighters responded to a roaring flames at a mansion, the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Firefighters were initially notified about the flames by an automatic alarm. A call reporting the incident followed, the Weston Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Just before 4 p.m., firefighters found that the garage was “fully involved” in the fire, the Georgetown firefighters said. The flames extended into the two-story home too. The house is nearly 10,000 square feet and is worth more than $4 million, per Zillow.

“It accelerated really rapidly,” John Pokorny, Weston’s fire marshal, told CT Insider. “When we arrived, the whole garage end of the house was on fire—like a third of the house.”

The heat from the flames even melted plastic on some of the cars parked in the driveway, Pokorny told the outlet.

The suppression efforts were made harder by a lack of working fire hydrants in the area, the Georgetown department said on Facebook. Dangerous conditions and structural collapse also made putting out the fire difficult, per the Weston firefighters.

A Turkey Fryer Was to Blame

Firefighters spent more than 16 hours battling the fire. The flames consumed the entire home, rendering it uninhabitable, the Weston Facebook post said.

Though at least 20 people were in the home at the time of the fire, there were no injuries reported, the Georgetown firefighters said. As for the cause of the fire, a preliminary investigation determined it to be a turkey fryer inside the garage, both departments concluded.

The Georgetown Facebook post noted that the tragedy is “a stark reminder to all about the dangers of frying turkeys.”

“I would like to thank all the Weston volunteer firefighters, Weston volunteer EMS, WPD, as well as the mutual aid fire departments from Westport, Easton, Wilton, Ridgefield, Georgetown, Redding, and West Redding, who battled the house fire during Thanksgiving,” Weston First Selectwoman Samantha Nestor said in a press release. “Special thanks to the Weston Public Work, American Red Cross, Salvation Army of Danbury, Aquarion, Eversource and Soco Gas for their assistance. Thank you for your Service and I am grateful everyone is safe.”

