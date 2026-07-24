4 No-Skip Grunge Albums Turning 30 This Year

By 1996, grunge had settled down a little bit. The initial wave of grunge was energetic and explosive. Things seemed to tame down following Kurt Cobain’s tragic death on April 5, 1994. Grunge began slipping into post-grunge, with a little more in-depth songwriting as well.

Still, the heart of grunge was in these releases in 1996. These four no-skip grunge albums from 1996 are turning 30 this year.

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‘As Good as dead’ by local h

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In 1996, Local H out of Zion, IL, were determined to redeem themselves. Their debut album, Ham Fisted, didn’t sell as they had intended. The two-piece band featuring guitarist and vocalist Scott Lucas and drummer Joe Daniels immediately went back into the studio. As Good As Dead was a huge success, carried by their hit “Bound For The Floor”. The track hit No. 5 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and No. 10 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

‘Tiny music…songs from the vatican gift shop’ by Stone Temple Pilots

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Stone Temple Pilots were keen on changing their sound from album to album. Their debut, Core, sounded more aligned with metal-leaning grunge bands such as Alice in Chains. STP’s follow-up, Purple, was much more experimental, leaning into psychedelic and blues rock-inspired material. They continued this trend on their third album, adding a little glam-rock flair in there as well. “Trippin On A Hole In A Paper Heart” was a huge hit for the band in 1996, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

‘unplugged’ by Alice in Chains

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In 1996, Alice in Chains added to the list of grunge bands who took a stab at an unplugged set. The intimate feel of MTV’s Unplugged was captivating in the 1990s. Especially when your lead singer, Layne Staley, is one of the best in the game. Initially, the band had to be persuaded by the show’s producer. Layne Staley gave an astounding performance despite struggles with addiction at the time. Alice in Chains’ Unplugged reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in 1996, making it one of the most successful releases of the year.

‘Live From the muddy banks of the Wishkah’ by Nirvana

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Following Kurt Cobain’s death, Nirvana’s popularity grew even more in remembrance. Fans all around the world were hungry for any new Nirvana release. Live From The Muddy Banks Of The Wishkah marked a special live release, with 17 tracks hand-picked by Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl. Together, in memory of Kurt, the two compiled live recordings of the band from 1989 to 1993. The live compilation album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in October of 1996, becoming one of the best-selling releases of the year.

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