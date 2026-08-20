4 No-Skip Grunge Albums Turning 35

1991 was a defining year for the decade, as grunge broke into the mainstream. Along with grunge, alternative music soon dominated the airwaves. Pop culture shifted, and fashion as well, with trends set in the early 1990s. The decade had its own identity, distancing itself from the 1980s. These four no-skip grunge albums are turning 35 in 2026.

‘nevermind’ by nirvana

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You guessed it, the album that broke grunge into the mainstream is first on this list. No surprise, I know. Nirvana released Nevermind on September 24, 1991. Ahead of the album’s release, the band released their debut single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, on September 10. The single peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1992, bringing significant attention to the album. Subsequently, the album knocked Michael Jackson’s Dangerous down to No. 2, taking the top spot on the Billboard 200.

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‘badmotorfinger’ by soundgarden

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Many assumed Soundgarden’s third album would be the one to break grunge into the mainstream. In the early 1990s, grunge surged in popularity in Seattle. Badmotorfinger was released on October 8, 1991, a little over a week after Nirvana’s Nevermind. Preceding the album, a lead single, “Jesus Christ Pose”, was released in September. Nirvana’s popularity brought attention to the Seattle grunge scene, which benefited Soundgarden’s next two singles, “Outshine” and “Rusty Cage”. Given this, Badmotorfinger reached No. 39 on the Billboard 200.

‘temple of the dog’ by temple of the dog

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In April 1991, Temple of the Dog released their only album. The group featured Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell along with drummer Matt Cameron. The two teamed up with future Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready, bassist Jeff Ament, and rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard. During the album’s sessions, singer Eddie Vedder auditioned for Pearl Jam. Subsequently, Vedder is featured on Temple of the Dog’s single “Hunger Strike”. In 1992, the album peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200.

‘ten’ by pearl jam

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Pearl Jam hired Eddie Vedder during the Temple of the Dog sessions in 1991. They released their debut, Ten, on August 27, 1991. Four singles, “Alive”, “Even Flow”, “Jeremy”, and “Oceans”, all helped break grunge into the mainstream in 1992. Ten peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200, and the band won two Grammy Awards for their single “Jeremy”.

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