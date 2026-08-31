4 No-Skip Metal Albums Turning 35 This Year

By the early 1990s, metal was much more established than in the previous decade. The state of metal evolved beyond the “Big Four” thrash bands of the 80s and now competed directly with the rise of alternative music. Specifically, metal now had to compete with grunge in 1991. Though it’s hard to admit, these three no-skip metal albums are turning 35 this year.

‘METALLICA’ by Metallica

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Metallica’s self-titled fifth album marked a shift to a more straightforward hard rock approach, abandoning their signature thrash metal sound. This proved commercially successful, as the album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 in August 1991. It was Metallica’s first album to do so, and went on to become one of the best-selling albums worldwide. Given its all-black album cover, the album is often referred to as “The Black Album”

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‘sailing the seas of cheese’ by primus

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On May 14, 1991, alternative funk-metal band Primus released their second album. Primus emerged in the late 80s and early 90s as a counter to thrash metal, with a unique take on the genre. For his work with Primus, bassist Les Claypool is ranked among the most innovative bass players in history. Their promotional single “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” became one of the band’s signature tracks and peaked at No. 23 on the Alternative Airplay chart.

‘human’ by death

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Released on October 22, 1991, Human became one of the most influential technical death metal albums. It remains Death’s best-selling album, considered to be a death metal masterpiece. Highly praised upon release, the album is seen as a landmark in death metal history. Sadly, Death disbanded in 2001 following the death of frontman Chuck Schuldiner.

‘no more tears’ by ozzy osbourne

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Ozzy’s sixth album, No More Tears, featured four top-ten hits on the Mainstream Rock charts. By 1991, Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Zakk Wylde had cemented a legendary partnership. On this album, the two contributed some of their most praised work. “No More Tears” peaked at No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock chart, and “Mama, I’m Coming Home” peaked at No. 2. Additionally, Osbourne won the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for “I Don’t Want To Change The World”.

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