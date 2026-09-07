4 No-Skip Rock Albums Turning 20 This Year

For many, 2006 feels like only a decade ago. In reality, we’re now two decades removed. This may be hard for many millennials to accept, including myself. These four no-skip albums from 2006 are somehow turning 20 this year, though that’s hard to accept.

‘Stadium Arcadium’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers

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Red Hot Chili Peppers are among a handful of 90s bands that brilliantly survived the transition into the 2000s. Their 1999 album, Californication, marked their new direction ahead of the millennium. By 2006, the band had been successfully reinvented, and they released an ambitious double album, Stadium Arcadium. It became the band’s first to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Singles included “Dani California”, “Tell Me Baby”, and “Snow (Hey Oh)”, which all went to No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart and landed in the top ten on the Modern Rock Tracks chart.

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‘10,000 Days’ by Tool

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In 2006, Tool’s fourth album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, their second to do so. It would be the band’s last album for more than a decade. For this album, Tool went heavier and even more in-depth lyrically. 10,000 spanned three top-ten singles on the Modern Rock chart. Among them, “The Pot” became the band’s first No. 1 hit, topping the Mainstream Rock chart in 2007.

‘Continuum’ by John Mayer

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By 2006, John Mayer successfully proved he wasn’t an acoustic pop hitmaker. He’s a standout guitarist who blended blues rock with pop rock on this brilliant release. His band, featuring legendary drummer Steve Jordan and legendary bassist Pino Palladino, rounded out the John Mayer Trio just one year prior on tour. Their dynamic is showcased on Continuum. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the US Top Rock Albums chart. On the album’s lead single, “Waiting On The World To Change”, John Mayer won a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

‘Sam’s Town’ By The Killers

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The Killers had a lot to prove following the success of their 2004 debut, Hot Fuzz. They followed up with Sam’s Town in 2006, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and the Top Rock Albums chart. The album’s lead single, “When You Were Young”, went to No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart and became one of the band’s signature tracks.

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