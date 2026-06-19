4 of the Best Beats From the Late Legendary Memphis Producer Tay Keith

The death of Tay Keith has left a massive void in modern mainstream hip-hop. He passed away at 29 years old in his Nashville apartment. Currently, the cause of death is unknown, but investigators suspect no foul play.

The Memphis producer first broke through the mainstream at the same time as BlocBoy JB with their smash collaboration with Drake, “Look Alive“. Keith’s production was hefty and minimal, a modern refresh from the haunting energy Three 6 Mafia led with or the thick bass lines of 8Ball & MJG and Gucci Mane records. Through the Drake connection, Tay Keith became one of the most in-demand producers in modern rap, eventually working on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and other smash hit songs.

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After leaving such a sizable imprint on hip-hop, Noisey is celebrating Tay Keith’s career by looking back at four of his best beats he’s ever made. In doing so, you can follow the influences he carried throughout his career and how they colored the artists he worked with.

Four Beats That Show how Iconic Tay Keith Was as a Producer

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“EVERY CHANCE I GET” by DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk

“EVERY CHANCE I GET” is so good, it almost made fans think DJ Khaled still had his fastball. Keith captures the energy of old Shawty Redd production, the Atlanta legend that made Jeezy and Gucci Mane sound like world conquerors. Now, that same applies to Lil Baby, who snarls that he’ll still wear a hoodie in 100-degree Georgia weather.

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“Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” by Sexyy Red

Tay Keith was the secret ingredient to every great Sexyy Red record. With her uncanny ability to craft an earworm, records like “Pound Town” made her a superstar. “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad” remains their best collaboration, though, bridging a sinister energy in the production with Sexyy Red’s astounding ignorance and hedonism.

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“Temptation” by Future

While Keith is mostly credited for the booming aspect of his music, working with Future allowed him to channel some soul. Small vocal chirps and his crooning pads out the creeping Goosebumps backdrop. Then, in typical fashion, the bass is enough to obliterate any stock speaker system.

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“Russian Cream” by Key Glock

The magic of Tay Keith is that he could make the most out of so little. With a frigid backdrop, a simple drum pattern, and bass that hits like a sledgehammer, he gives Key Glock enough room to dazzle. Sometimes, it’s less about what a producer does and more about the space they give an artist to perform. For Glock, his cold menace and clever lines hit the forefront and bounce off the bass like a football player’s stiff arm.