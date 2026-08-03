4 of the Last Major Commercial Releases on Cassette Tape of the Early 2000s

Aside from vinyl records, cassette tapes rolled out in the 1960s. Cassettes were a cheaper alternative to vinyl and, eventually, CDs. As a 90s kid, cassettes were my first physical copies of music I owned. I still own a collection of cassettes, and it had me thinking: what were the final major commercial albums released on cassette tape? For this, we look back at cassettes released in the early 2000s.

‘The eminem show’ by eminem (2002)

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Released on May 26, 2002, The Eminem Show is among the final major commercial releases on cassette before they were phased out. The album was planned for a release on June 4, but was moved due to online leaks and bootlegging. It peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, as well as hitting No. 1 in multiple countries. “Without Me” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2002.

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‘the blueprint’ by jay-z (2001)

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Coincidentally released on September 11, 2001, Jay-Z’s sixth album was also moved up by two weeks due to bootlegging and leaks. The growing popularity and use of the internet made releases in the early 2000s difficult. The Blueprint hit No, 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2001. Impressively, Jay-Z recorded nine songs in two days for the album. At the time of the album’s release, the rapper was awaiting two criminal trials for gun possession and assault.

‘is this it’ by the strokes (2001)

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The Strokes’ debut album is one of the most successful debut indie rock releases. It was originally intended to be released in September, but due to the 9/11 attacks, it was pushed back to October 9, 2001. Is This It contained multiple of the band’s defining tracks, including “Last Nite”, “Hard To Explain”, and “Someday”.

‘speakerboxxx / the love below’ by Outkast (2003)

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In 2003, André 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast decided to release two solo records as one release under Outkast. This was a successful feat, as the two dished out hits that aligned with their respective artistry. André 3000 and Big Boi both shared the spotlight following the successful release. André 3000’s “Hey Ya!” hit No. 1 upon release, and soon after, Big Boi’s “The Way You Move” took the No. 1 spot. Both were released individually on cassette and were among the final major commercial releases on cassette tape.

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