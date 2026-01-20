4 of the Saddest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

Heavy metal is most well-known for being confrontational, abrasive, and fiery. But on some occasions, it can be one of the saddest music genres of all time.

Like R.E.M. once said, “Everybody Hurts”. Even metalheads. But what does it look like when metal bands get into their feels? Well, I’m glad you asked…

“Changes” by Black Sabbath

Starting with Easy Mode, “Changes” by Black Sabbath is, like, the original sad, heavy-metal song. Originally released on Sabbath’s fourth album, Vol. 4, in 1972, this ballad about losing your woman has been causing fellas to shed tears for years.

Then there’s the added dynamic of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne dying in 2025, which even now makes me sad to think about the lyrics: “Now all my days / Are filled with tears / Wish I could go back / And change these years.”

“Wet Leather” by Woods of Ypres

If I’m being honest, most Woods of Ypres songs are sad. But like, it’s more of a hopeless, depressing kind of sad. One of their most popular songs is called “…Finality,” and it’s this somber, almost matter-of-fact tune all about love, loss, and death.

Then there’s “Wet Leather”. It’s not a slow song by any means, but g**damn is it sad. Late founding frontman David Gold sang: “Life is just pain and p***,” over and over throughout the songs. He also adds, “It’s nothing that I will miss,” and “everything is a scam.”

Maybe the most heartbreaking line is when he sings, “I’m always doing something to hurt myself, just trying to feel alive.”

“In This River” by Black Label Society

I’ve talked about this song before on my list of heavy metal songs I plan to take to my deathbed. I don’t want to regurgitate everything I said there, so click here to read it.

Suffice to say, the track contemplates life in a way that’s very palpable. This one is just a real tearjerker for even the gruffest of heavy metal dudes. Now, please excuse me while I go weep over some beers at my corner bar with this loaded up about 15 times on the TouchTunes.

“Nutshell” by Alice in Chains

This is the one man. Any metal or grunge fan can be brought to their knees by this f***ing song. I don’t care how tough they pretend to be. Hell, just reading or hearing the title is enough depress some of us.

Aside from some ooooh’s, here is the “Nutshell” in its entirety: “We chase misprinted lies.

We face the path of time. And yet I fight, and yet I fight… This battle all alone. No one to cry to. No place to call home.“

Second verse: “My gift of self is raped. My privacy is raked. And yet I find, and yet I find… Repeating in my head, ‘If I can’t be my own. I’d feel better dead.’”

Alice in Chains cooked here. This is “a good cry in the garage with a bottle of Jim Beam” music.