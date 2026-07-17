4 of the Saddest Shoegaze Songs of All Time

Shoegaze is not winning awards for being a genre of rainbows and butterflies. In fact, underneath the wall of fuzzy guitars, you’ll find some of the saddest songs of all time.

Certainly, within context, of course, some shoegaze songs can really wrap their hands around your heart and just squeeze. These four, below, will definitely do that.

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“Guilty of Everything” by Nothing

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The title track from Philly-born neo-shoegazers Nothing’s second album, Guilty of Everything, is a real downer. But I’ll be damned if it isn’t also a f**kin bop.

It has a slow, melancholy build, like the musical version of a gloomy morning. Eventually, the track crescendos into a bombastic thunderstorm of depression and hopelessness. It’s literally one of my favorite songs ever.

Saddest Lyrics: “I’ll wait for you to go away again / And I will push you far away / I’ve given up, but you shoot anyway / I’m guilty of everything.”

“So Tired” by Slowdive

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Slowdive have always been the most emotionally intelligent shoegaze band.

What I mean by that is, lead songwriter/guitarist Neil Halstead’s lyrics reflect both emotional excavation and genuine hope. It’s not blanketedly depressing. But we’re not here to talk all that lovely dovey, upbeat bulls**t!

If you’re feeling in the mood for a sad song, throw on Slowdive’s “So Tired” and really twist that knife of sorrow as deep as you can get it.

Saddest Lyrics: “So tired / Suicide is gone, yeah / But it’s alright / ‘Cause I believe.”

“Vividly” by Whirr

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Whirr has always been a very raw band with their songwriting. There’s nothing unnecessary. It’s just straightforward emotional shoegaze.

The track “Vividly” is a great representation of their sound and just how sorrowful it can get. You honestly might want to skip this one if you’re just getting over a bad breakup, but that’s just my two cents. Listen at your own emotional risk.

Saddest Lyrics: “I wish I could speak / I tried breathing / The feeling is / Heavy / I wish I could leave / You are not moving / I have such cold / Feet.”

“The Big Gloom” by Have A Nice Life

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Have A Nice Life is like the 70s art-house movie equivalent of a shoegaze band. Their approach is very abstract, even with everything else going on in this genre.

A particularly palpable emotional song of theirs is “The Big Gloom” from their debut album Deathconsciousness (2008). It’s haunting and heartbreaking altogether.

Saddest Lyrics: “I am trapped, I’m stuck here on this bathroom floor / And I don’t have much more hope or pride / No air, no food, but I’m sure that I’m still alive.”