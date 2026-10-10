4 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Are Still Stuck in My Head Over 30 Years Later

The 90s were a great time for the music industry. Money was coming in at an unprecedented rate, and each genre had its own incredible run. That success allowed a ton of weird one-hit wonders to flood the markets. Odd entries like “Mambo No. 5” and artists like Scatman John could have extremely random blips on the radar on the Billboard charts.

But there are some that aren’t just absurd novelty records or disposable relics of their time. Sometimes, they’re so catchy, you can’t help but remember them for a lifetime. We’ve picked out four songs from the 90s that had their brief run in the sun but will always be remembered in my heart.

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4 All-Time One-Hit Wonders from the 90s That I Still Love Today

‘I’m Too Sexy’ by Right Said Fred

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It’s still mind-boggling that two of the biggest artists of all time have found direct inspiration from Right Said Fred. Taylor Swift interpolated the hook for her catty, dramatic “Look What You Made Me Do“. Drake leaned heavily on the “I’m Too Sexy” sample and made Future rap the most hilarious interpolation of it imaginable. I still don’t know why he rapped that he was too sexy for your gang.

But all of this speaks to the mind-numbing catchiness that Right Said Fred channeled on his massive one-hit wonder. There’s something deeply charming in its simplicity, as if he’s sassily giving playground insults. Being so sexy that it hurts to even utter is hilarious and even a little relatable when you feel your best.

‘Lovefool’ by The Cardigans

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It’s easy to imagine Sabrina Carpenter reimagining this pop masterpiece. But where she would undoubtedly add a layer of irony and sarcasm to the whole affair, The Cardigans’ lead singer Nina Persson sang the record in earnest. When she pleads and croons that she’d rather be lied to, there’s a desperation that unfortunately feels all too relatable sometimes. Capped with a lounge atmosphere, “Lovefool” is sweet and addictive.

‘I Love You Always Forever’ by Donna Lewis

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Donna Lewis sings “I Love You Always Forever” as if she’s casting a spell on you. Her voice shines and glimmers like a crystal as it echoes and eventually lodges into your brain for ages. It’s too delicate for her love to be seductive. Instead, it feels like you’re in the coziest bed of all time, and you refuse to get up. Mixed with its heavenly chords, it’s the kind of adult contemporary record that’s hard to replicate today.

‘You Get What You Give’ by The New Radicals

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There used to be a fire and hope in records from decades ago. Sure, there was a thick layer of irony coated in the 90s, but the effects of that mindset never really sat until the present day. Now, everything feels quite hopeless, and people are shrugging away every piece of injustice.

What makes “You Get What You Give” so refreshing is that it believes that future generations will fight and persevere, despite the hand they’ve been dealt. Gregg Alexander aches for kids to never give up their dreams, even when the noise of the current moment threatens to suffocate you. You can’t quit. After all, “you’ve got the music in you.”

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