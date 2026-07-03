4 Perfect Rap Songs to Play During 4th of July to Celebrate 250 Years of America

America is celebrating 250 years of its independence on the 4th of July. It has dealt and experienced some horrifying, despicable lows in its history. But at its peak, it is the ideal cultural melting pot that built this country from the ground up.

Hip-hop is the genre and culture to celebrate that truth. In the spirit of celebration, Noisey selects four rap songs that symbolize America, in all of its peaks and valleys.

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Four Hip-hop Songs That Best Capture America on its 250th Anniversary

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“Welcome to New York City” by Cam’ron, Jay-Z, and Juelz Santana

America used to love patriotic songs post-9/11. Country acts like Toby Keith became legends by being strong men standing up for America after the tragedy on New York soil. Dipset operated in a similar sense within hip-hop, appropriating the ‘Taliban’ label and using it as a testament to the city’s perseverance.

Although “Welcome to New York City” is staunchly focused on life in the Big Apple, it’s also a deeply patriotic song for the 4th of July. Juelz Santana belting “it’s the home of 9/11, the place of the lost towers/we still bangin’, we never lost power” is invigorating, especially on America’s 250th birthday.

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“My President” by Young Jeezy and Nas

There aren’t many rap songs that are directly patriotic. Most of the time, the best hip-hop records about America are smart, nuanced critiques of the American Dream and how it has failed nonwhite people over the years.

But when Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, Jeezy made a proper all-American anthem. All of a sudden, “your favorite trapper’s favorite trapper” became political, even for a brief moment. “My president is Black, my Lambo’s blue,” he chanted before assuring his rims were the same color.

We’re far removed from the days of a Black president now. However, the song speaks to a true sense of American union that is worth embracing on the 4th of July.

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“Gasoline Dreams” by Outkast

Independence Day can’t be all about its American pride. In fact, nothing is more patriotic and indicative of the Constitution than challenging and criticizing the system you partake in. That’s where a record like “Gasoline Dreams” feels especially powerful. Outkast tackles racism, pollution, corrupt cops and politicians, and how America as an institution has pumped drugs into lower-class neighborhoods.

Their solution? Burn it down. Revolution has always been the answer in history. Why wouldn’t it be the answer now? If heaven might not save us, only we can. “The highway up to Heaven got a crook on the toll/Youth full of fire, ain’t got nowhere to go, nowhere to go,” André 3000 sneers.

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“Stay Fly” by Three 6 Mafia

Not every 4th of July record needs to be a grand statement on America. Sometimes, we partake in the festivities for the same reasons most people do. We want to light fireworks, eat good BBQ, drink a little, and let the kids run wild. You need a great celebration song on hand to keep the spirits high.

Insert “Stay Fly”, one of the most invigorating songs in hip-hop history. Juicy J declaring his intentions to stay fly ’til he dies over a whirlwind of a Willie Hutch sample, it’s a deeply cathartic experience. There’s never a moment when you’ll hear the Three 6 Mafia classic and not want to celebrate.