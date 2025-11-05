4 Pop One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s I Bet You Don’t Remember

There’s no denying that the 2010s were a feast of one-hit wonders. Gotye pretty much kicked that era off with “Somebody That I Used To Know,” but we all remember that one. Here are four pop music one-hit wonders you may have forgotten about.

“Brokenhearted” — Karmin

Pop duo Karmin, consisting of Amy Heidemann and Nick Noonan, released their debut single “Brokenhearted” in 2012, with the main influences being “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey and “Brokenhearted” by Brandy. It’s a peppy pop track that leans into some existing formulas, mainly of the Katy Perry/Kesha varieties. It also features a sample of Heidemann’s rap skills, which she later honed under the name Qveen Herby.

“Brokenhearted” hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Dance Club Songs chart. It also hit No. 9 in Australia, No. 5 in New Zealand, and No. 3 in Scotland. But Karmin pretty much peaked with this one hit, and eventually became a solo space for Qveen Herby in 2017.

“Safe And Sound” — Capital Cities

“Safe and Sound” was released initially in 2011 on Capital Cities’ debut EP. It later served as the debut single on their first full-length album, In a Tidal Wave of Mystery, in 2013. This was the duo’s breakout hit, rising to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Recognizable by its trumpet line and blend of synth-pop and alternative, “Safe and Sound” earned commercial success over the years. It remains a one-hit wonder, but occasionally it will pop up in the world again. For example, it’s been used in several commercials, such as a 2014 fundraising and awareness video from Barcelona’s Institute for Research in Biomedicine. It also appeared in an Australian McDonald’s commercial in 2020 and an ADT commercial in 2021 featuring Drew and Jonathan Scott.

“Too Close” — Alex Clare

“Too Close” was released in 2011 in the U.K. as a single from Alex Clare’s debut album The Lateness Of The Hour. In 2012, it gained international attention when it was used in a Microsoft commercial for Internet Explorer 9. It eventually peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, it went to No. 4 on the U.K. Singles Chart, and No. 1 in Germany and Luxembourg.

At the 2013 Brit Awards, “Too Close” was nominated for the Best British Single Award. It lost to “Skyfall” by Adele, but still got its time in the spotlight. It was even included on the 43rd edition of NOW That’s What I Call Music!, but remains a one-hit wonder to this day.

“Fight Song” — Rachel Platten

“Fight Song” appeared on Rachel Platten’s major label debut album, Wildfire, in 2015. As a feel-good pop-rock song, it did its job to promote empowerment and determination. Additionally, critics praised Platten’s vocals and the powerful lyrics, while listeners enjoyed the sentimentality overall.

It peaked at No. 2 in Australia, and climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Fight Song” was Platten’s debut on the Billboard charts, and it eventually went to No. 1 on both the Adult Top 40 chart and the Adult Contemporary chart. It also topped the U.K. Singles Chart in a week after entering at No. 68. Still, “Fight Song” remains a one-hit wonder despite the fact that Hilary Clinton used it in her 2016 presidential campaign.

Photo by Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images