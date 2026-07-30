4 Pop Punk Anthems of the Late 90s and Early 2000s That Made You Believe You Could Learn to Skateboard

I remember watching the 1999 X Games like it was yesterday. Tony Hawk and Bucky Lasek inspired an entire generation of wanna-be skateboarders. When Tony Hawk landed the famous 900, minds were blown, and skateboards were included on every kid’s Christmas list later that year. Watching these two inspired my brother, my cousin, and me to attempt skateboarding in the driveway.

For the rest of my childhood, my idea of a fun time was the trial and error of skateboarding, constantly falling and only barely landing anything. At the time, skateboarding culture was wrapped around pop-punk music, and the genre’s popularity exploded.

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“superman” by goldfinger

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This 1997 pop-punk anthem is a staple in skateboarding culture. It’s one of Tony Hawk’s favorite songs, and he included the track on his first video game release. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skate was released in September 1999, just months after Hawk made history landing the 900. “Superman” by Goldfinger had every kid feeling like they could skate like Tony Hawk following this video game release.

“hit or miss” by new found glory

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New Found Glory was one of the first pop-punk bands I heard. Their popularity soared as skateboarding culture caught on. They were the right band at the right time. Many New Found Glory songs are ingrained in the early 2000s, as their songs were featured in multiple popular films of the time. “Hit Or Miss” walked so that songs such as “My Friends Over You” and “All Down Hill From Here” could run. New Found Glory is a band I lean on for early 2000s nostalgia.

“mercy me” by Alkaline Trio

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Alkaline Trio served as a contrast to bands like Blink-182, with more personal lyricism. By 2005, they had the skateboarding and emo kids in their pocket. This is one of the first songs I listen to whenever I whip out the old skateboard. Kick your board down to the street to this pop-punk anthem, and you’ll feel like you have no limits.

“1985” by bowling for soup

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Undeniably, 2000s pop punk peaked in the mainstream with this 2004 hit. Not only was this a hit with teenagers, but parents enjoyed the lyrical content as it referenced their 1980s favorites. My own parent took notice of this track. At the time, the 1980s were only 20 years away. That’s strange to say, as now the decade is 40 years in the past. Honestly, it hurt to type that, but it’s true. Surprisingly, this pop-punk staple is now 22 years old. Bowling For Soup brilliantly capitalized on the pop-punk popularity of the early 2000s.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns