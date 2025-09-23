4 Pop-Punk Music Videos That Captured What Life Was Like On Tour in the 2000s

2000s pop-punk had an undeniable vibe, and a lot of that vibe was captured through concert footage and tour videos. Many of these bands posted behind the scenes tour videos once YouTube came into existence. Other times, they’d highlight pop-punk tour life through their music videos.

“Same Blood” — The Academy Is…

The Academy Is… released their second album, Santi, in 2007. Later that year they dropped the music video for the song “Same Blood.” Filmed with they were on tour in Japan, the video features plenty of tour footage that will take pop-punk fans right back to the nostalgic time of shaky, grainy concert videos. The band wanders around Japan taking in the sights between shows. Clips of them performing “Same Blood” are stitched together to create a cohesive thread. Part music video, part tour diary, “Same Blood” remains a wholesome throwback.

“Dead On Arrival” — Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy has become known for their wildly imaginative and narratively dense music videos. But, most of the videos from their debut album Take This To Your Grave were just early concert footage. The video for “Dead On Arrival” pieces together clips from their year-long 2003 tour. There, they mostly traveled in an unreliable van and dragged their gear along in a trailer. It’s a far cry from the stadiums and tour buses they’re used to now. But this video highlights Fall Out Boy’s pop-punk origins in basements and tiny theater venues.

“Lost in stereo” — All Time Low

All Time Low was always big into touring. Their video for “Lost In Stereo” from the 2009 album Nothing Personal showcases what an ATL show was like at what could easily be called the height of their popularity. They recorded the footage during their Glamour Kills Tour after Nothing Personal came out. It also features video taken from their Straight To DVD concert film, which took place at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York during the 2009 tour. The video is a classic example of All Time Low’s usual hijinks, from dressing in drag to perform, to throwing their guitars (and themselves) around on stage. They interspersed concert footage with clips of tour life, featuring venues, fans, and the usual mischief.

“Girls Do What They Want” — The MAine

“Girls Do What They Want” appeared on The Maine’s debut 2008 album Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, and its music video is yet another example of that era of pop-punk tour life. Once again, we see another unreliable van taking to the open road with a group of rowdy boys faced with the freedom of being on tour. They recorded the footage while The Maine supported All Time Low in 2008 and We The Kings in 2009. Comprised of dynamic concert clips, travel footage, and goofy hijinks, “Girls Do What They Want” remains another prime example of the ideal pop-punk tour life.

