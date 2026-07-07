4 Post-Crunk Rap Songs From the 2000s That I Shamelessly Still Crank Loud

The post-Crunk/Ringtone Rap era in the 2000s was full of bangers. And I’m not just saying that because I’m an elder millennial who is easy to please. I’m saying that SPECIFICALLY because I’m an elder millennial who is easy to please.

That crunk-born s**t was just so much fun, what with the 808s and that open-air drum sound (ala high hats and snares). Some of these songs still go really hard today, and I, for one, am not ashamed to call ’em out.

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“U and Dat” by E-40, with T-Pain and Kandi Girl

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If I were to pinpoint a 2000s post-crunk song that made the biggest impression on me, personally, it’s “U and Dat”. I mean, what E-40, T-Pain, and Kandi Girl threw down here, I was just obsessed with it.

You couldn’t really call “U and Dat” one of the earliest examples of its genre, but it is one of the most enduring.

“Gas Pedal” by Sage The Gemini and Iamsu!

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If Sage The Gemini dropped “Gas Pedal” TODAY… massive hit—no doubt in my mind. It would run up the charts and be played everywhere. The flow is just so killer. It’s steady, but subdued like the classic post-crunk sound that defined rintone rap.

To this day, I will listen to this song back-to-back with zero shame. It’s literally perfect for any occasion. Driving, jogging, partying, poolside, cleaning my kids’ rooms. Why yes, Sage, in my 40s, I do still want to wiggle like I’m trying to make my a** fall off.

(Also, the Justin Bieber remix is fire. Sorry not sorry.)

“Kiss me thru the phone” by Soulja Boy and Sammie

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While “Crank That” might be a more predictable track to cite, I’m picking “Kiss Me Through The Phone” for this list.

It’s just got a really satisfying beat. Plus, that opening with the deep, fuzzy bass and the electric trumpet tone is instantly recognizable. Singer Sammie’s vocal work on the chorus is so smooth, and Soulja’s flow is spot on.

I still f**k with this one.

“Turtleneck and Chain” by The Lonely Island, with Snoop Dogg

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The Lonely Island’s “Turtleneck and Chain” might be a comedy song, but it’s also a perfect post-Crunk/Ringtone Rap tune. You can disagree with me, but if you really think about it, I’m right. It has the 808 bass, that acoustic drum work in the background, and even the rhyme flows line up.

It still hits so hard in a system, and I’m sorry, but when Jorma Tacone raps, “Got more chains than the snow patrol / every one razor thin like an insect stripper pole“, that is such a sick line. And I say that without even a drop of sarcasm or irony.

Then, after all that, they go and add Snoop’s iconic voice to the track?! I’ll be damned if this does not high-key still go really hard.